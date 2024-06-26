EDIBLES
A savory summer dessert perfect for sharing
(Family Features) Put delicious desserts back on the menu all summer long with savory favorites that don’t call for wasting sunny days in the kitchen. Single-serve solutions are perfect for sharing with guests, whether you’re hosting a pool party or calling over loved ones for a backyard barbecue.
This Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding can be prepped first thing in the morning and refrigerated until it’s time for a treat. Portioned in 1/4-pint canning jars (or small, kid-proof cups to avoid a mess) for individual servings, you can simply break them out when the dessert bell dings and top them with whipped topping and extra cookies.
At 7 grams per serving, a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts can put a better-for-you spin on summer sweets. They deliver the most protein of any nut and contain six essential – vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 – and seven essential minerals – phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.
Visit gapeanuts.com to find more protein-packed recipe ideas.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding
Recipe courtesy of Peanut Butter Lovers on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission
- 1 box (5.1 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
- 3 cups cold milk
- 1 package (16 ounces) peanut butter sandwich cookies, divided
- 12 canning jars (1/4 pint each)
- 2-3 bananas
- frozen whipped topping, thawed
- In large measuring cup, whisk pudding mix and milk until thoroughly combined. Set aside to soft set, about 5 minutes.
- Cut or break six cookies in half and set aside. Pour remainder of package in 1-gallon bag, seal it and use rolling pin to crush cookies.
- Spoon layer of cookie crumbs in bottom of each jar, reserving some for topping. Top with layer of vanilla pudding. Cut one banana in half lengthwise and slice. Put layer of bananas on top of pudding. Top bananas with another layer of pudding. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, top with whipped topping and sprinkle with crushed cookies. Serve each with broken cookie half.
Note: Twelve 1/4-pint canning jars fit into disposable foil lasagna pan with clear lid for easy refrigeration and transportation.
SOURCE:
Georgia Peanut Commission
EDIBLES
Fuel family fun with this easy recipe
(Family Features) Between work, after-school activities and homework, planning memorable family time is nearly impossible. Changing that mindset can start by making mealtime simpler with recipes that serve up big smiles for the whole family and fuel fun, even on weeknights.
As a quick and easy mealtime solution that gives families time back to make lasting memories, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets filled with the stuff you love like creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors.
You can find a little inspiration in recipes like these Pierogy Burrito Bowls, loaded with pierogies, cherry tomatoes, corn, sliced avocado and homemade avocado mayo crema for a simple meal everyone in the family can enjoy.
No matter how parents switch up their weeknight routines, like a trip to the park or an at-home movie night, pierogies make weeknight recipes like this one possible because they’re simple and easy to prepare, leaving more time for parents to do the stuff they love with the ones they love.
Find more recipes fit for family fun by visiting MrsTsPierogies.com.
Pierogy Burrito Bowls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
Burrito Bowls:
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 bag (2 pounds) Mrs. T’s 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn, lightly roasted
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and thinly sliced
- 1 cup pickled red onions
- 3/4 cup Cotija cheese
- fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish
Avocado Mayo Crema:
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and roughly chopped
- 1/2 lime, juice only
- To make burrito bowls: In medium skillet over medium heat, add avocado oil. Saute pierogies in batches, approximately 8 minutes on both sides, until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Divide pierogies, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, pickled red onions and Cotija cheese evenly among serving bowls. Garnish with cilantro.
- To make avocado mayo crema: In food processor, process mayo, avocado and lime juice until smooth.
- Drizzle avocado mayo crema over bowls, as desired.
SOURCE:
Mrs. T’s Pierogies
EDIBLES
Serve up a summertime spread
(Family Features) Few things complement warm weather like a summer spread with everyone’s favorite foods. From fresh appetizers and classics like grilled hot dogs to skewered sides and sweet, sugary desserts, these summertime recipes are sure to bring friends, family and neighbors running to get in on the action.
To find more recipe ideas that bring the heat to summer cookouts, visit Culinary.net.
Up Your Grilling Game with Beloved Toppings
Hot dogs and brats are summer favorites for a reason: the delicious (and personalized) add-ons. Make sure your spread fits everyone’s taste buds with an assortment of tasty toppings like these:
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Relish
- Hot sauce
- Onions
- Pickles
- Sauerkraut
- Cole slaw
- Jalapenos
- Diced tomatoes
- Guacamole
- Nacho cheese
- Shredded cheese
Start Summer Meals with a Bright, Fresh Salad
Bright colors and fresh flavor bring out the best in summer meals, starting with seasonal salads that look as though the ingredients were just picked from a garden.
Orange, grapefruit and avocado are perfect accompaniments in this Citrus Spring Mix Salad when paired with Fresh Express Spring Mix. This garden-fresh blend combines carefully selected tender baby butter and red and green leaf lettuces with baby greens including spinach, arugula and kale that are picked when the tiny leaves are perfect and whole.
With more than 100 varieties of fresh, healthy and convenient ready-to-eat salads, as well as an assortment of salad greens you can use to create your ideal summer dishes, the kits and lettuce blends are available in the refrigerated product department of your favorite grocery store.
Visit freshexpress.com to discover more than 300 fresh recipes and find availability near you.
Citrus Spring Mix Salad
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Salad:
- 1 package (5 ounces) Fresh Express Spring Mix
- 1 navel orange, peeled and sectioned
- 1 red grapefruit, peeled and sectioned
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk orange juice, orange zest, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar and salt. Set aside.
- To make salad: In large bowl, toss spring mix with salad dressing. Divide salad evenly among two plates. Top with oranges, grapefruit, avocado and onion.
A Simple, Skewered Side
Keep your summer meals simple by leaning into versatile ingredients that can help you whip up a variety of side dishes.
These Grilled Red Potato Skewers display the delicious, nutritious, versatile qualities of Wisconsin Potatoes. With a multitude of varieties, they’re a favorite among world-class chefs, home cooks, large and small supermarkets and even the pickiest of eaters.
It can be love at first bite with these 100% gluten-free potatoes that can add a touch of nutrition to summer cookouts. They’re a good source of vitamin B6, high in vitamin C, rich in potassium and an excellent source of fiber.
Find more recipe ideas by visiting eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.
Grilled Red Potato Skewers
Recipe courtesy of the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 medium russet or Yukon gold Wisconsin potatoes or 6 red Wisconsin potatoes
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1/2 smoked sausage rope
- 4 skewers (12 inches each)
- 1/2 cup Italian dressing
- Preheat grill to medium heat. Cut potatoes in half. Cut zucchini and sausage same width as potatoes. Skewer potatoes, zucchini and sausage. Repeat for each skewer.
- Place skewers in dish and cover with Italian dressing. Marinate 5 minutes.
- Place skewers on grill and cook 5 minutes on each side, or until potatoes are done. Remove from grill and serve.
Cap the Night with a Brown Sugar Delight
Summer meals from small plates to grilled fare may be tasty, but don’t fill up entirely on the main course. Remember to save room for your favorite warm-weather sweets.
These Brown Sugar Meringues provide bursting summertime flavor in a little, handheld bite. They’re ideal for sharing with loved ones after a weekend barbecue or birthday celebration and, with just a few ingredients, they’re as easy to make as they are to enjoy.
To help bake this delicious dessert, you can trust Domino to deliver quality, consistency and results that only a century of experience can bring. Its Light Brown Sugar offers a buttery, caramel flavor, making it a perfect choice for sweets of all kinds.
Find more summery sweets at DominoSugar.com.
Brown Sugar Meringues
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, plus 1 hour rest time
Yield: 3 dozen meringues
- Water
6 large egg whites, at room temperature
1 cup Domino Light Brown Sugar
3/4 cup Domino Granulated Sugar Easy Baking Tub
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons Domino Turbinado Sugar (optional)
- Preheat oven to 225 F. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Pour 1 inch of water into medium saucepan and heat it until simmering. In heat-proof bowl, mix egg whites, brown sugar, granulated sugar and salt. Put bowl on top of saucepan and warm mixture until it reaches 125 F. Stir continuously and make sure mixture does not touch water.
- Carefully remove from heat. Using electric mixer, beat mixture at high speed 8-10 minutes. Transfer meringue into piping bag fitted with star tip. Pipe 12 meringues per baking sheet.
- Sprinkle turbinado sugar on top of meringues, if desired. Bake 1 hour. Turn off oven and allow meringues to rest inside oven 1 hour. Remove from oven and enjoy.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (hot dogs)
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Domino Sugar
EDIBLES
Bring joy to mealtimes by dining together: Benefits of a Mediterranean lifestyle
(Family Features) The renowned Mediterranean Diet, celebrated for its myriad benefits, has been rated as a top diet in the world for years.
Recognizing the benefits of the foods included in the Mediterranean Diet, it’s important to broaden the understanding beyond its ingredients to embrace the elements of the Mediterranean lifestyle, which also contribute to these benefits. Essentially, it’s not just about what you eat; it’s also about how you enjoy it and with whom you share the experience.
Nutrition, physical activity, sleep and togetherness comprise this balanced way of living, with preparing, eating and enjoying food together being key elements of the Mediterranean lifestyle. You can immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of the Mediterranean lifestyle simply by inviting friends or family to gather around the table for a meal – like a family favorite pasta dish.
The benefits of gathering around the table are abundant, ranging from fostering stronger connections and communication among family members to enhancing overall well-being. In fact, first-of-its-kind research conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota and supported by Barilla, the world’s leading pasta maker, demonstrates that people experience greater happiness when they share meals with others, highlighting the importance of togetherness.
Published in “Families, Systems, & Health,” the research shows a strong positive correlation between how often people gather around the table during mealtimes and enhanced connectedness, reduced depressive symptoms and an improvement in overall mood.
Semolina pasta is a staple for many people in the Mediterranean region, playing a significant role in culinary history and making it a favorite ingredient in dishes aligned with the Mediterranean lifestyle and gathering around the table. For example, these recipes for Cellentani Caprese Pasta Salad and Linguine with Zucchini Carbonara are perfect for sharing, whether you’re hosting friends and neighbors or enjoying a meal with someone special.
A high-quality, minimally processed carbohydrate, semolina pasta is naturally low in sodium, a good source of fiber and contains a variety of micronutrients.
“Eating together is a joyful and important practice of the Mediterranean lifestyle that truly contributes to overall well-being,” said Michele Lefebvre, registered dietitian nutritionist and manager of nutrition and well-being at Barilla America. “As a traditional yet versatile food, pasta brings a sense of nostalgia to meals as people gather together around the table and connect in an impactful way.”
Visit barilla.com/recipes to discover more dishes that can help you follow the Mediterranean lifestyle.
Cellentani Caprese Pasta Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 7
- 1 box Barilla Protein+ Cellentanii pasta
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 pints grape tomatoes, mixed color, halved
- 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 8 basil leaves, julienned
- 2 cups small mozzarella cheese balls, halved
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- Bring large pot of water to boil. Cook pasta according to package directions and drain. Drizzle pasta with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place on sheet tray to cool. Set aside.
- In large bowl, combine tomatoes, lemon juice, basil, remaining olive oil and cheese. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add pasta and stir.
Linguine with Zucchini Carbonara
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 8
- 5 egg yolks
- 1 cup Pecorino Romano cheese, grated, divided
- 1/2 cup milk
- salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium zucchini, julienned
- 1 box Barilla Linguine
- 1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
- black pepper, to taste
- Bring large pot of water to boil.
- In bowl, mix egg yolks, 1/3 cup Pecorino Romano cheese and milk. Season with salt, to taste. Set aside.
- In large skillet, heat olive oil and cook zucchini.
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water.
- Mix pasta in pan with zucchini. Add egg yolk mixture and 2 tablespoons cooking water. Combine well.
- Add remaining cheese and mint; mix. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
SOURCE:
Barilla
