Weather delays

Saint Jo ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Monday busses will be running two hours .ate. Slick spots have been reported on some of the outlying roads.

Nocona ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Montague ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Forestburg will start at 10 a.m. on Monday

BISD will have a regular start time for Monday, January 22, 2024.