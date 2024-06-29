Area fireworks’ show readied for July 3, July 4

For Montague County residents there are several great options for July 4th fireworks shows.

Lighthouse Assembly, 2998 State Highway 59, will host its Summer Shindig at 7 p.m. on July 3. There will be hot dogs, kick ball and fireworks.

The Nocona Lions Club continues hosting its fireworks show at Lake Nocona in Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4th.

Those wishing to shoot fireworks at the lake may do so at Benton Park, Boone Park or on their private property. Everyone is encouraged to take extra precautions with fire danger, clean up your trash and protect your pets from the loud noises.

Prior to the fireworks show there will be a decorated boat parade on the lake. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4.

The parade will travel north on the west coastline to Benton Park and circle the lake in clockwise direction to Boone Park (Oak Shores), follow coastline south to Nocona Hills and Lake Estates and finish back at Weldon Robb.

The Lions will accept donations to help defray costs, please contact any member or check the club’s Facebook page. Fireworks start at dusk.

The Henley family also has a fireworks show at their homes on Lake Nocona on July 4, and while they do not take donations, they do invite those who wish to donate to the Nocona City or Nocona Rural Fire Departments.

Saint Jo Firefighters are gearing up for their Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th in Boggess Park.

Activities will start in the park around noon with activities including basketball, horseshoes and volleyball. There also are plans to have some “water activities” with the firefighters.

Families can enjoy free watermelon in the evening, plus snow cones and concessions that will start serving at 5:30 p.m. There will be face painting and a bounce house.

Tyler Cook will provide live music during the evening. Bring your lawn chairs for a traditional, small town fireworks celebration for the patriotic holiday.

Bellevue First Baptist Church will have an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 starting at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy food, fun and fellowship capped off with fireworks.

Runaway Bay presents its 49th annual 4th Fest. Activities begin at noon at the Norma Coble Civic Center complete with food trucks and vendors.

Activities will include water slides, a petting zoo, Lions’ Club train, a fire truck display, live music and turtle races.

The patriotic golf car parade lines up at 5 p.m. with the parade rolling out at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks wrap up the day around dusk.

No matter where you celebrate make it a safe holiday week.