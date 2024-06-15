SCHOOL NEWS
M3 readies paint party fundraiser
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon Band will host a fundraiser paint party from 6-8 p.m. on June 18 in the high school cafeteria.
Cost is $30 to paint an 11 X 14 pre-traced canvas with $15 of each prepaid ticket going to the boosters. The band boosters will be providing snacks, and all supplies such as paint, brushes and canvas are provided.
Host will be Shannon Adkins of Texas Gals Creative Studio.
SCHOOL NEWS
Five schools ready graduation ceremonies for this weekend
Five Montague County high schools will conclude their year with graduation ceremonies this week including Bowie, Forestburg, Gold-Burg, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Saint Jo graduates on May 23, Bowie, Nocona and Forestburg on May 24 and Gold-Burg on May 25.
Bowie High School
The Jackrabbits of Bowie will walk the stage at 8 p.m. on May 24 in Jackrabbit Stadium. The senior class selected Coach Aaron Chokas to be the class speaker. He is the boy’s head track coach and a Bowie graduate.
SCHOOL NEWS
NHS Burnt Ends earn national title spot
The Nocona High School barbecue teams competed at the state contest last week with the top 91 teams and it was a tie-break tri-tip cook that earned the Burnt Ends team a wild card spot in the National competition.
Deanna Meser, one of the team sponsors, explained while the teams did not score in the top 10 of the five events that counted for a national bid. Only the top 10 are given points no matter what your score is for each event.
“Both teams turned in their best meats of the season in every event. Both teams worked together all day long. We started the year with two returning students and ended the year with eight pitmasters,” Messer explained.
The Burnt Ends took part in a national tie-breaker event cooking tri-tip and took the grand championship. Messer said the final details of the contest were a bit confusing but the Burnt Ends’ pork chop made it to the finals table placing them in the top 24 out of 87 high school teams. They were selected for a wild card because of that and their tri-tip championship.
Nationals will be in Branson, MO. Members of the Burnt Ends are Heyvan Ramsey, Keegan Norman, Owen Crossen and Josiah Messer.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD to serve up meal program
Bowie Independent School District will be participating in the no-cost summer meal program for children.
In Bowie the summer meal program will be offered at the high school campus from June 3-13, Monday through Thursday each week while summer school is in session.
Breakfast is served 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
Healthy summer meals make a difference.
- In Texas, more than 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger.
- When the school year ends, children often lose access to consistent, nutritious school meals.
- The Summer Meals Program ensures more Texas children have enough food for an active, healthy life.
Wondering what’s in store for you and your children when you arrive at a summer meal site? Expect welcoming faces in a supervised setting, and a healthy, meal at no cost to children 18 and younger and eligible people with disabilities.
Meal site schedules are subject to change. Please call to confirm dates, times and meal-service details.
For more information, parents should visit SummerFood.org. The Summer Meal Program provides meals at no cost to children and teens 18 years old and younger in low-income areas.
Participating families do not have to apply register or provide identification. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the Summer Meals Program – including the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option. The Texas Department of Agriculture administers the Summer Meals Program in Texas.
