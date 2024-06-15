M3 readies paint party fundraiser

The Nocona High School barbecue teams competed at the state contest last week with the top 91 teams and it was a tie-break tri-tip cook that earned the Burnt Ends team a wild card spot in the National competition.

Deanna Meser, one of the team sponsors, explained while the teams did not score in the top 10 of the five events that counted for a national bid. Only the top 10 are given points no matter what your score is for each event.

“Both teams turned in their best meats of the season in every event. Both teams worked together all day long. We started the year with two returning students and ended the year with eight pitmasters,” Messer explained.

The Burnt Ends took part in a national tie-breaker event cooking tri-tip and took the grand championship. Messer said the final details of the contest were a bit confusing but the Burnt Ends’ pork chop made it to the finals table placing them in the top 24 out of 87 high school teams. They were selected for a wild card because of that and their tri-tip championship.

Nationals will be in Branson, MO. Members of the Burnt Ends are Heyvan Ramsey, Keegan Norman, Owen Crossen and Josiah Messer.

Burnt Ends earn a spot in the national competition. (Courtesy photo)