Margarita Martin

September 12, 2008 – May 31, 2024

BOWIE – Bailey Layne McGlothlin, 15, went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2024.

Dear Bailey,

It is with heavy hearts that we write this letter to you, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend and friend. Your bright smile, infectious laughter and kind heart touched the lives of everyone you met.

On Sept. 12, 2008 you came into this world and brought so much joy and love into our lives. Your unwavering faith in God was truly remarkable. We watched you grow into a beautiful young lady, full of hopes, dreams and passion for life. Your dedication to sports was inspiring to all. Excelling in basketball, softball, volleyball and track all while prevailing in academics.

There is no doubt your future was bright but now you will shine the brightest of them all. In any group or situation, you uniquely saw the good in every single person. You never spoke ill of others and had a deep love for all living creatures.

We are grateful you found love and a special bond with Bradly.

Your kind and compassionate nature was the light of many people’s lives and will be missed by all. For Debbie, Jimmy, James and Kesha you were the most beautiful daughter God could have created and always will be.

Sadly, your life was tragically taken from us at the tender age of 15. Our hearts ache with the pain of losing you, but we find solace in knowing that you are now at peace. We will forever cherish the memories we shared with you – the family gatherings, the late-night talks, the inside jokes and the quiet moments of love and connection.

You will always hold a special place in our hearts, and your memory will live on in the stories we share and the love we continue to feel for you. Rest in peace, dear Bailey. May your spirit soar free and may you find eternal happiness in the arms of angels.

With all our love,

Your family and friends.

Bailey is survived by her Dad and Mom, James McGlothlin and Kesha Axtell; grandma and grandpa, Jimmy and Debbie Hill; nonna, Beverly Axtel; great-grandpa, Charles Roth and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Walker Stallcup Scholarship, at 1607 North Park Drive, Bowie, TX 76230 or Venmo Tina Roth @Christine-Roth-68

A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. on June 8 at the Bowie High School gymnasium.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication