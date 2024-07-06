OBITUARIES
Margarita Martin
February 26, 1949 – June 2, 2024
NOCONA – Margarita Martin, 75, died June 2, 2024 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on June 5 at Nocona Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 26, 1949 in Plainview to Camillo Fuentes and Marcella Arizola. She married Bobby Joe Martin Nov. 27, 1971 and together made their home in Nocona. She was employed with Nocona Belt Company for 28 years until the company closing. From there she began her employment with Weber Aircraft and worked for eight years until her retirement. She and her husband also worked in the community doing lawncare and cleaning one of the clinics in Nocona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Maria Elena and Bobby Joe Martin, Jr; brothers Joe, Jimmy and Sipriano Arizola; sister, Alice Arizola and one niece.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Martin, Nocona; brother, Felipe Guillen, Sugden, OK; sisters, Josie Smith, Newton, KS and Becky Zachary, Oklahoma City and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
James Allen Broussard
November 8, 1937 – June 4, 2024
BELLEVUE – James Allen Broussard, 86, died June 4, 2024.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 9 at the Bellevue Church of Christ, with Stephen Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 8, 1937 in Lafayette, LA to James and Hazel (Duhon) Broussard. He graduated high school in Henrietta. On May 13, 1958 he married Jean Webb in Bellevue. They owned and operated the family business, Bellevue Feed Company since 1971. He was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Bellevue.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean; children, Jamie Garrison, Jeff Broussard and Jana Long; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the children’s charity of your choice or the Sojourners Church of Christ Mission at 5554 Cooks Rd. Marshall, TX 75670.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Bailey Layne McGlothlin
September 12, 2008 – May 31, 2024
BOWIE – Bailey Layne McGlothlin, 15, went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2024.
Dear Bailey,
It is with heavy hearts that we write this letter to you, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend and friend. Your bright smile, infectious laughter and kind heart touched the lives of everyone you met.
On Sept. 12, 2008 you came into this world and brought so much joy and love into our lives. Your unwavering faith in God was truly remarkable. We watched you grow into a beautiful young lady, full of hopes, dreams and passion for life. Your dedication to sports was inspiring to all. Excelling in basketball, softball, volleyball and track all while prevailing in academics.
There is no doubt your future was bright but now you will shine the brightest of them all. In any group or situation, you uniquely saw the good in every single person. You never spoke ill of others and had a deep love for all living creatures.
We are grateful you found love and a special bond with Bradly.
Your kind and compassionate nature was the light of many people’s lives and will be missed by all. For Debbie, Jimmy, James and Kesha you were the most beautiful daughter God could have created and always will be.
Sadly, your life was tragically taken from us at the tender age of 15. Our hearts ache with the pain of losing you, but we find solace in knowing that you are now at peace. We will forever cherish the memories we shared with you – the family gatherings, the late-night talks, the inside jokes and the quiet moments of love and connection.
You will always hold a special place in our hearts, and your memory will live on in the stories we share and the love we continue to feel for you. Rest in peace, dear Bailey. May your spirit soar free and may you find eternal happiness in the arms of angels.
With all our love,
Your family and friends.
Bailey is survived by her Dad and Mom, James McGlothlin and Kesha Axtell; grandma and grandpa, Jimmy and Debbie Hill; nonna, Beverly Axtel; great-grandpa, Charles Roth and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Walker Stallcup Scholarship, at 1607 North Park Drive, Bowie, TX 76230 or Venmo Tina Roth @Christine-Roth-68
A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. on June 8 at the Bowie High School gymnasium.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Robert E. Thompson
January 27, 1935 – June 2, 2024
SAINT JO – Robert E. Thompson, 89, died on June 2, 2024.
A visitation will be at 9 a.m. on June 6 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
He was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Saint Jo to Robert E. Thompson and Vera Harvill Thompson. He spent his formative years in Saint Jo, where he gained local fame as the first baseman for the 1954 baseball team.
On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Christine Epps. Together they shared 59 years and had two sons, Thomas (Tommy) Thompson and Robert (Bobby) Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Vera Thompson; his wife, Christine Thompson and son, Tommy Thompson.
He is survived by his son, Robert Thompson, Saint Jo; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two daughters-in-law and his brother, Toby Thompson, Saint Jo.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
