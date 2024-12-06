New Cobb Hollow Creek bridge is now open

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” a popular Broadway musical featuring the lovable case of Peanuts will be the summer youth musical presented by the Bowie Alliance For Education and the Arts June 15 at Freedom Life Church.

The show will be 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the church located at 204 Theater Road. Go to the alliance Facebook page to order tickets for $7.

Musical director is Chad Word with April Word as director. Production director is Michelle Meier.

The cast and crew have been busy rehearsing all week to be ready for the show that showcases all the characters we love including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and all the gang.

Cast members are: Corban Word, Charlie Brown; Adryana Torres, Lucy; Garyson Minyard, Schroeder; Aowyn Word, Sally; Owen Hofbauer, Linus; Lia Meier, Snoopy; Nicholai Brady, Shermy; Emma Gilliland, Peppermint Patty; Audi Post, Marci; Zac Ivy, Rerun; Madelyn McFarland, Woodstock; Adam Hofbauer, Pig Pen; Hannah Davis, Violet; Josh Skelton, Franklin; Cheyenne Cox, Patty; and Adamari Alonso, little red haired girl.

The student crew is Keller Dosch, AJ Tarr, Nata Mentedoscia, Seth Brown, Evan Brown and Dylan Brown.

See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.