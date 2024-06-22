COUNTY LIFE
Saint Jo VFD announces fireworks’ show sponsor packages
The Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department, which presents one of the largest fireworks celebrations in the area each July 4, has released information on new sponsorship levels. However, it is emphasized all donations to support this community event are welcome and encouraged.
Blue sponsorship at $100 – the donor will receive two free meals, two free snow cones and name announced as a sponsor throughout the day.
White sponsorship at $250 – the donor will receive four free meals, four free snow cones, four posters with your name at high traffic area and name announced as a sponsor throughout the day.
Red sponsorship at $500 – The donor receives six free meals, six free snow cones, six posters with their name at high traffic areas, name announced as a sponsor throughout the day and business card, if available, handed out with each meal.
Those with questions may contact Britney Thomas at 903-870-8338.
The Saint Jo Community Fireworks show takes place in Boggess Park each July 4 with a full slated of activities throughout the afternoon and evening, climaxed by the fireworks show.
Camping adventure continues for summer reading
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays through July 23 starting at 10 a.m.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log and at the end of the season each child receives a book.
On June 25 it’s all about reading as everyone learns about camping through reading. The group will make s’mores with solar ovens.
‘Dancing with the loom’ – Susan Moody weaving new traditions at Blue Dog Moon
This summer The Bowie News is featuring some of Montague County’s unique artists through a series of stories.
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Susan Moody’s studio is filled with colorful spools of thread and yarn every shade of the rainbow on shelves and in baskets. It is a cozy spot where a wall of windows allows her to look out on the beautiful North Texas countryside while she works.
This spring morning the birds were chirping and her dogs were lazily resting outside the screen door. As this hand weaver showed off her studio it was easy to see how she “dances with the loom” in this tranquil place.
Blue Dog Moon Fiber Arts is located north of Saint Jo on a 32-acre ranch she and her husband Dennis call home. The pair operated Ancient Ovens pizza restaurant on the property for 13 years, after Dennis retired from the Navy. She commuted several years to Keller where she was a history and economics teacher, and when it took off she found a teaching job at Sacred Heart.
“One day I started talking to him about starting something entrepreneurial and this was after he had started building the ovens. The economy went down in 2008 and we thought about selling the ovens, but then the folks at Arché asked us to cater a lunch for their grape pickers. One thing lead to another and the idea took off. We always had a full house at the restaurant Friday-Sunday, but then we cut back to Saturday and Sunday. We finally decided to pursue other things as I thought about weaving back when I was a teen. You are never too old to go into another career,” laughed Moody.
Her next act is Blue Dog Moon Fiber Arts and at the age of 62 she draws on textile skills she learned at the hands of the women in her family. In the studio hang photos of her grandmothers and mother who taught her early on how to sew, knit and crochet.
Read this full feature in your weekend Bowie News.
(Top photo) Susan Moody at her Saori loom in her North Montague County studio. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Mildred McCraw to lead 2024 Pioneer Court
Meet the ladies of the 2024 Jim Bowie Days Pioneer Court as they prepare for the crowning on June 28.
Hosted by the Bowie Amity Club, the crowning and pioneer reunion begins at 2:30 p.m. on June 28 at the Bowie Community Center, middle section.
Mildred McCraw, known to many as the “Chicken Lady,” as well as Bowie’s biggest cheerleader, has been selected to serve as pioneer queen. Her duchesses will be Doris McGuffey longtime local business woman and radio air personality at KNTX Radio, and Margaret Long, longtime bank official with Sanger Bank.
See the full stories from these ladies in your weekend Bowie News.
