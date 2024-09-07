Glenda Nell Darden Zachary

January 3, 1958 – July 4, 2024

SUNSET – Gordon “Len” Hood, 66, entered the gates of Heaven on July 4, 2024 in Fort Worth after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on July 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Dwayne Lamberson as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Len was born on Jan. 3, 1958 in Bridgeport to J.C. and Mauline (Vaughn) Hood and was the youngest of the couples seven children.

Len spent his life working in the oilfield including time at Energy Services, Weatherford, Bridgeport Tank Trucks, Pioneer and EOG Resources. It was there that he made countless friendships, some of which spanned over decades.

Len was a member of First Baptist Church of Sunset. He will forever be remembered as a good and honest man who was dedicated to his family and friends, had a cunning sense of humor, showed kindness and generosity to others and above all, his strong faith of which he would often share with others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, JC and Mauline Hood; brothers, Billy Ray Hood and Joe Hood; sisters, Ann Dickerson and Delma Howard; daughter, Keena Morgan and granddaughter, Shelbey Jean Hood.

Len is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Vonda (Adams) Hood, with whom he built a wonderful life; children, Shannon Hood, Chico, Billy Hood and wife Amanda, Ponder and Mollie Ice and husband Scott, Bowie; sister, Mary Christopher and husband Glen, Chico and brother, Lott Hood and wife Nora, Chico. He was a proud papa to his grandchildren, Shannon, Lexi, TJ, Patrick, Catlean, Corben, Gage, Brooklen, Tanher, Evian and Emma. He also leaves behind several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends to cherish his memory.

The family would like to extend a heart filled thank you to Len’s medical staff at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Kindred Hospital Tarrant County, Angel Home Health, Hospice of Wichita Falls and Community Health Care of Texas for their dedication and care throughout his brave journey.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

