OBITUARIES
Glenda Nell Darden Zachary
February 27, 1956 – June 18, 2024
SPRINGTOWN – Glenda Nell Darden Zachary, 68, passed away suddenly on June 18, 2024 in Springtown as a result of an automobile accident.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on July 18 at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Glenda was born Feb. 27, 1956 to Glyn and Ruby Nell Darden in Coriscana. Glenda attended school in Bowie and would have celebrated her 50th class reunion this summer. Glenda loved her garden, sewing, playing the piano and her late husband, Christopher Austin Zachary.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and nephew, Christopher Jess Darden.
Glenda is survived by her sons, Aaron Carlisle (Cheri), Clinton Carlisle (Jenifer), Cheston Carlisle and Levi Zachary (Kim); daughter, Skyelar Zachary; grandsons, Corbin, Grayson, Landon, Tucker, Campton and Audi; brother, Roy Darden (Lesia); aunt, Linda Hodge (Darryl) and friend, Jewell Roberts.
OBITUARIES
Gordon “Len” Hood
January 3, 1958 – July 4, 2024
SUNSET – Gordon “Len” Hood, 66, entered the gates of Heaven on July 4, 2024 in Fort Worth after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on July 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Dwayne Lamberson as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Len was born on Jan. 3, 1958 in Bridgeport to J.C. and Mauline (Vaughn) Hood and was the youngest of the couples seven children.
Len spent his life working in the oilfield including time at Energy Services, Weatherford, Bridgeport Tank Trucks, Pioneer and EOG Resources. It was there that he made countless friendships, some of which spanned over decades.
Len was a member of First Baptist Church of Sunset. He will forever be remembered as a good and honest man who was dedicated to his family and friends, had a cunning sense of humor, showed kindness and generosity to others and above all, his strong faith of which he would often share with others.
He is preceded in death by his parents, JC and Mauline Hood; brothers, Billy Ray Hood and Joe Hood; sisters, Ann Dickerson and Delma Howard; daughter, Keena Morgan and granddaughter, Shelbey Jean Hood.
Len is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Vonda (Adams) Hood, with whom he built a wonderful life; children, Shannon Hood, Chico, Billy Hood and wife Amanda, Ponder and Mollie Ice and husband Scott, Bowie; sister, Mary Christopher and husband Glen, Chico and brother, Lott Hood and wife Nora, Chico. He was a proud papa to his grandchildren, Shannon, Lexi, TJ, Patrick, Catlean, Corben, Gage, Brooklen, Tanher, Evian and Emma. He also leaves behind several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends to cherish his memory.
The family would like to extend a heart filled thank you to Len’s medical staff at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Kindred Hospital Tarrant County, Angel Home Health, Hospice of Wichita Falls and Community Health Care of Texas for their dedication and care throughout his brave journey.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary Genell “Nell” Brown
August 7, 1937 – July 5, 2024
SUNSET – Mary Genell “Nell” Brown, 86, died July 5, 2024 in Decatur.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 11 at the First Baptist Church in Sunset, with Pastors Randall Templin and Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Cemetery.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1937 in Decatur to Elias and Jewell Cearley. She graduated from Boyd High school in 1955 and married Marvin Brown in 1956. She spent her early years doing volunteer work for the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls and moved to Bellevue in 1975. Her family moved to Sunset in 1979 where she remained until her death. She attended the First Baptist Church in Sunset.
She is preceded in death by parents, Elias and Jewell Cearley; sisters, Billie Horton, Janie Saulter and Dean Moody; brothers, Winnifred Cearley and Cotton Cearley; husband, Marvin Brown; sons, Marvin Ray Brown and Bobby Brown; daughter Connie Elrod and one son in law.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hanks; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Cearley; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Janet Ina Price
June 12, 1965 – July 5, 2024
BOWIE – Janet Ina Price, 59, died July 5, 2024 in Fort Worth.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on July 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Allen Bates officiating. Burial will follow at Briar Creek Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born June 12, 1965 in Irving to George Lee and Gisela (Niewiesch) Bates. She graduated from Shady Grove Christian Academy in 1982 in Grand Prairie. She worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines from 1990-1997. On July 23, 1994 she married Allan Price in Colorado. The couple moved to Bowie in 1998 and opened Priceless Water Care in 2005.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Allan Price, Bowie; two girls, Taren Blevins, Wichita Falls and Kari Blevins, Decatur; one granddaughter; sister, Gabriele Bates, Grand Prairie and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
