John Riley Russell
May 27, 1948 – July 14, 2024
MONTAGUE – John Riley Russell, 76, died July 14, 2024 following several battles with cancer.
At John’s request, there will be no formal service. There will be a casual family visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. John desired to be cremated, his ashes joined with Gerry’s in time and to be spread over his home place in Montague.
John was born in West Columbia, TX to Carl and Pauline Teague Russell on May 27, 1948. He was welcomed to the family by his big sister, Lynda.
The family moved to Bowie so that Carl could start Russell’s Department Store in 1951. John graduated from Bowie High School in 1966; he excelled in basketball under Coach Gayno Shelton’s guidance. John continued his education at Midwestern University where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
After marrying Gerry Galloway in 1968, John worked for General Dynamics, which later became Lockheed Martin. At that company he became a world traveler. He loved traveling, but his favorite place was at home with his wife and his beautiful daughter, Brandy Michelle, who was born in 1970.
After retiring in 2004, John and Gerry moved to Montague to live out their lives. They were blessed with two fantastic grandsons, Jax Riley Williams and Kaz Russell Williams. John took great pride in that both boys were named after him.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gerry Russell; his daughter, Brandy and her wonderful husband, Paul Williams and two grandsons, Jax and Kaz Williams. He also leaves behind his loving sister, Lynda Neeld and her daughters, Holly Bullock and Shawna Tomlin.
Expressions of sympathy to John’s family are appreciated, but please do not bother with flowers or memorials; instead, do something nice for a family member, friend or stranger; pet a pooch and think of John. Also, he would stress to all young people to stay away from tobacco products.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Raymond “Salty” Hudson Sr.
May 27, 1941 – May 27, 1941
NOCONA – Raymond “Salty” Hudson Sr., 83, died on July 10, 2024.
A visitation was from 7 to 8 p.m. on July 12 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on July 13 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donald Cheshier officiating. Interment will follow at Eagle Point Cemetery.
He was born on May 27, 1941 in Sentinel, OK to Henry and Eula McLaughlin Hudson. They later moved to Lubbock where he grew up. He married Doris May Partridge on Aug. 16, 1960 in Montague and together they had three children.
He worked for Justin Leathergoods for 23 years then Nocona Belt Company for more than 25 years until he retired with Bell Supply. He coached little league baseball where he started the teams for Justin Leathergoods. He also was involved in the Nocona Indians Booster Club for a number of years. Hudson also worked for R.B. Stout Furniture store where he did odd jobs, delivered and did repairs on appliances. He was a lifetime member of Shady Grove Community Church for more than 60 years where he served as treasurer and deacon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Doris; sons, Ray and Kenny; daughter, Carmella; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild and eight step-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers make donations to Eagle Point Cemetery Association or Shady Grove Church, c/o Doris Hudson, 108 Jackson, Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home Nocona.
James “Jim” Edward Price Jr.
July 25,1958 – July 7, 2024
MONTAGUE – James “Jim” Edward Price Jr., 65, died on July 7, 2024 at home.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 17 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Gregg Shaw officiating.
He was born on July 25,1958 in Bridgeport where he lived most of his life. He worked at Gifford Hill and Hanson as a heavy diesel mechanic which he retired from after 45 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Price; sister, Rheeanna Gage and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Liz Price, Montague; son, Cody Price; daughter, Courtney Waldrip, Bowie; sister, Susie Rankin, Fort Worth; six grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Legend Bank for the Colby Price Scholarship and RheeAnna Gage Scholarship to help the upcoming senior class.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Gordon “Len” Hood
January 3, 1958 – July 4, 2024
SUNSET – Gordon “Len” Hood, 66, entered the gates of Heaven on July 4, 2024 in Fort Worth after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on July 9 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Dwayne Lamberson as the officiant. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Len was born on Jan. 3, 1958 in Bridgeport to J.C. and Mauline (Vaughn) Hood and was the youngest of the couples seven children.
Len spent his life working in the oilfield including time at Energy Services, Weatherford, Bridgeport Tank Trucks, Pioneer and EOG Resources. It was there that he made countless friendships, some of which spanned over decades.
Len was a member of First Baptist Church of Sunset. He will forever be remembered as a good and honest man who was dedicated to his family and friends, had a cunning sense of humor, showed kindness and generosity to others and above all, his strong faith of which he would often share with others.
He is preceded in death by his parents, JC and Mauline Hood; brothers, Billy Ray Hood and Joe Hood; sisters, Ann Dickerson and Delma Howard; daughter, Keena Morgan and granddaughter, Shelbey Jean Hood.
Len is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Vonda (Adams) Hood, with whom he built a wonderful life; children, Shannon Hood, Chico, Billy Hood and wife Amanda, Ponder and Mollie Ice and husband Scott, Bowie; sister, Mary Christopher and husband Glen, Chico and brother, Lott Hood and wife Nora, Chico. He was a proud papa to his grandchildren, Shannon, Lexi, TJ, Patrick, Catlean, Corben, Gage, Brooklen, Tanher, Evian and Emma. He also leaves behind several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends to cherish his memory.
The family would like to extend a heart filled thank you to Len’s medical staff at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Kindred Hospital Tarrant County, Angel Home Health, Hospice of Wichita Falls and Community Health Care of Texas for their dedication and care throughout his brave journey.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
