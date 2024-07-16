May 27, 1948 – July 14, 2024

MONTAGUE – John Riley Russell, 76, died July 14, 2024 following several battles with cancer.

At John’s request, there will be no formal service. There will be a casual family visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. John desired to be cremated, his ashes joined with Gerry’s in time and to be spread over his home place in Montague.

John was born in West Columbia, TX to Carl and Pauline Teague Russell on May 27, 1948. He was welcomed to the family by his big sister, Lynda.

The family moved to Bowie so that Carl could start Russell’s Department Store in 1951. John graduated from Bowie High School in 1966; he excelled in basketball under Coach Gayno Shelton’s guidance. John continued his education at Midwestern University where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

After marrying Gerry Galloway in 1968, John worked for General Dynamics, which later became Lockheed Martin. At that company he became a world traveler. He loved traveling, but his favorite place was at home with his wife and his beautiful daughter, Brandy Michelle, who was born in 1970.

After retiring in 2004, John and Gerry moved to Montague to live out their lives. They were blessed with two fantastic grandsons, Jax Riley Williams and Kaz Russell Williams. John took great pride in that both boys were named after him.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gerry Russell; his daughter, Brandy and her wonderful husband, Paul Williams and two grandsons, Jax and Kaz Williams. He also leaves behind his loving sister, Lynda Neeld and her daughters, Holly Bullock and Shawna Tomlin.

Expressions of sympathy to John’s family are appreciated, but please do not bother with flowers or memorials; instead, do something nice for a family member, friend or stranger; pet a pooch and think of John. Also, he would stress to all young people to stay away from tobacco products.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

