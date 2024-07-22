Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Johnny Cash/Patsy Cline tribute concert entertains crowd

Published

10 hours ago

on

Bowie Community Center presented a concert featuring the music country greats Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash this past Friday night.

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie, Nocona libraries wrap up summer reading this week

Published

3 days ago

on

07/20/2024

By

Local libraries wrap up their children’s summer reading programs this week.
The Bowie Public Library brings the popular Creature Teacher with all their spectacular animals for the final event on July 23 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program begins at 10 am. The children also will receive their prize books for their summer logs.
The Nocona Public Library ends its program at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street. The program will be “Our Own Action Heroes -” Nocona fire, police and EMTs.

Top photo – Smokey Bear visiting Bowie last week at summer reading.

COUNTY LIFE

Color added to outside kennels at Bowie Animal Shelter

Published

3 days ago

on

07/20/2024

By

Rachel and Roger Whitaker gave this metal storage container a fresh look with this colorful mural at the Bowie Animal Shelter. (Photo by Barbara Green)

COUNTY LIFE

Youngsters attend swimming lessons this week

Published

3 days ago

on

07/20/2024

By

Swim lessons for youngsters of all ages were conducted the past two weeks at the city pool. It was a good place to be during this summer heat. See more photos in the weekend News. (Photos by Barbara Green)

This young man jumps off into the deep end off the diving board as his lifeguard instructor watches.
Learning to float is a good start.
