Johnny Cash/Patsy Cline tribute concert entertains crowd

Local libraries wrap up their children’s summer reading programs this week.

The Bowie Public Library brings the popular Creature Teacher with all their spectacular animals for the final event on July 23 at the Bowie Community Center.

The program begins at 10 am. The children also will receive their prize books for their summer logs.

The Nocona Public Library ends its program at 10 a.m. on July 24 at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street. The program will be “Our Own Action Heroes -” Nocona fire, police and EMTs.

Top photo – Smokey Bear visiting Bowie last week at summer reading.