Bowie ISD Trustees debate salaries for new budget

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

As the Bowie Independent School District winds down its fiscal year at the end of August there are no new revenue streams expected and there is still a $1.2 million deficit looming on the horizon.

The board of trustees met Wednesday night for a 90-minute budget workshop where they focused on salary and insurance options, and realized without any real change in state funding they can expect another deficit year in 2025.

Paula Peterson, finance director, opened with an overview of the revenues in general operating, child nutrition and debt service, along with the expense reports through the end of July.

In general operating tax and other local revenue year to date totals $8,511,179 which is at 76% of its budget.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.