Bowie Meet the Teachers fills the schools

Families converged on all the Bowie campuses Monday night for Meet the Teacher. They dropped off supplies, received locker assignments, made changes to schedules and all the other paperwork to start the new year on Wednesday.

(Top) photo, members of the Bowie Junior High staff were at the door to welcome and direct students and parents. (courtesy photo)

Heather Leonard, Bowie Elementary teacher, welcome a little girl to her classroom Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Arriving for Meet the Teacher at Bowie Intermediate. (Photo by Barbara Green)