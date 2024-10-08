COUNTY LIFE
Strickler brings trips of wool to life – Rug hooking, color dying passions for textile artist
This is the final story in a three-part summer feature series on unique Montague County artists.
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Betsy Strickler wants the colors she creates to “sing” and the brighter the better.
While she shares her dyed fabrics through her company The Ringgold Kid Wool Fabric and Patterns, she also takes those colorful strands to create hook rug art. Her rural home is cozy with her artwork from geometric patterns to people, animals and landscapes.
Strickler, 56, and her husband Frank, both retired commercial airline pilots moved to the Ringgold area in 2012 from Decatur. They found themselves moving further away from the Metroplex so they could enjoy being in the country. Frank spends his time working around the property while his wife cultivates her growing business.
Her interest in rug hooking may have been stimulated by her mother who had been a quilter, and after she and her other daughter took an afternoon class on hook rugs they“got into it whole hog.”
“I picked up a hook and started it, but eight years ago I started my business selling fabrics and dying them. My sister also got me interested in dying and I read a lot of books to learn about it. Many dyers are proprietary about their recipe and others publish it all,” explains Strickler.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
Readers share their first day of school photos
Bowie News readers shared lots of first day of school photos from across Montague County. See a few here and in the weekend print edition, and of course on our Facebook page. Have a great year. Thank you to everyone who shared their first day. The Bowie News staff looks forward to covering all your kids in the new year.
(Top)Haylee-and-Kaylee-Dishman-2nd-grade-Bowie-elementary
M3 band hosting meet and greet
Meet the Mighty Marching Maroon “M3” band and directors at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the high school cafeteria.
Come meet the band booster officers, along with band members and the directors. Listen to the 2024 marching show that is in the works for the new season and get upcoming event information. Learn how to get involved.
(Pictured) Band members recently were fitted for their uniforms. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie 4-H readies kick-off meeting
Make plans to attend the Bowie 4-H Club’s back to school meeting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the high school ag. classroom.
Students in grades 3rd-12th are invited to attend. Those with questions can call Terry at 940-531-1934.
