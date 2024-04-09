Alvord van crash claims a fifth victim

More than 200 nonprofit organizations from 12 North Texas and Southern Oklahoma Counties will come together on Sept. 5 for the area’s largest online giving day, Texoma Gives.

The 16-hour event focuses on bringing the region together on a single day to highlight the nonprofit organizations that work daily to improve the lives of others. This year, 11 Montague County organizations are part of Texoma Gives, representing Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo.

Participating nonprofits include: Affirming Texas Families Services, Easy Street Animal Shelter, Friends of Bowie Public Library, Kelly’s Wildlife Care, Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, Saint Jo Public Library, ShelterHEARTS for the Bowie Animal Shelter, Stray Evolution,Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum and the The James Bruner TK Ranch.

“The people of North Texas have a history of generously supporting their local organizations and Texoma Gives is the perfect opportunity for nonprofits large and small to tap into that support,” said Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. “Potential donors can browse by geographic area or by cause to learn more about programs and services available by just visiting the Texoma Gives website.”

Online giving days like Texoma Gives also provide opportunities for nonprofits to reach beyond their local supporters to connect with former residents and donors across the country and beyond. Since the first Texoma Gives in 2016, more than $11 million has been raised by nonprofits in the region.

Early giving for Texoma Gives began Aug. 22, with the main event on Sept. 5 from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. The minimum donation is $10. Participating organizations also are eligible to win $1,000s in “prize” money throughout the day of the event.

To learn more, to see the list of participating organizations or to make a donation, visit texomagives.org.