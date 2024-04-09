NEWS
Alvord van crash claims a fifth victim
The van crash at Alvord on Aug. 28 has claimed a fifth victim as Junior Louis, 35, died at a Denton Hospital on Friday from his injuries.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials reported the death on Aug. 30. Three people died in the wreck that occurred near the exit for Farm-to-Market Road 1655 on U.S. 81-287 near Alvord.
The wreck occurred around 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 when a passenger van carrying 14 people veered into the median and lost control causing the van to roll over several times and ejecting several of the passengers. The people died at the scene including the driver, while 11 were taken to area hospitals.
The DPS staff said only one person was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. The victims were of Haitian descent traveling from Florida to New Mexico. The DPS said this was not a case of human smuggling or human trafficking.
Those who died at the scene were the driver, Diony Antoine, 46; and passengers J.N. Irad Vixamar, 42; and Ledene Pierre-Louis, 36. Geneve Louis, 28, also later died at Medical City Denton.
County non-profits register with Texoma Gives
More than 200 nonprofit organizations from 12 North Texas and Southern Oklahoma Counties will come together on Sept. 5 for the area’s largest online giving day, Texoma Gives.
The 16-hour event focuses on bringing the region together on a single day to highlight the nonprofit organizations that work daily to improve the lives of others. This year, 11 Montague County organizations are part of Texoma Gives, representing Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Participating nonprofits include: Affirming Texas Families Services, Easy Street Animal Shelter, Friends of Bowie Public Library, Kelly’s Wildlife Care, Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, Saint Jo Public Library, ShelterHEARTS for the Bowie Animal Shelter, Stray Evolution,Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum and the The James Bruner TK Ranch.
“The people of North Texas have a history of generously supporting their local organizations and Texoma Gives is the perfect opportunity for nonprofits large and small to tap into that support,” said Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. “Potential donors can browse by geographic area or by cause to learn more about programs and services available by just visiting the Texoma Gives website.”
Online giving days like Texoma Gives also provide opportunities for nonprofits to reach beyond their local supporters to connect with former residents and donors across the country and beyond. Since the first Texoma Gives in 2016, more than $11 million has been raised by nonprofits in the region.
Early giving for Texoma Gives began Aug. 22, with the main event on Sept. 5 from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. The minimum donation is $10. Participating organizations also are eligible to win $1,000s in “prize” money throughout the day of the event.
To learn more, to see the list of participating organizations or to make a donation, visit texomagives.org.
BISD accepts lower budget, 2024 tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Trustees adopted a budget that was $365,742 less than last year, but it still includes a deficit of more than $500,000.
The board met on Aug. 30 to wrap up the fiscal year and set the budget for 2024-25. It was the year’s early morning session starting at 7 a.m. with public hearings on the budget and proposed tax rate, followed by a meeting with all the action items. Trustees Keith Richey and Lee Hughes were absent.
The 2024-25 general operating budget is $17,819,519, which is $365,742 lower than last year’s budget of $18,185,261. The new budget has a projected deficit of $507,388, not far off from the deficit in last year’s budget that was $535,675.
Read the full story on the budget meetings in your mid-week Bowie News.
Rainfall finally returns last Friday
Rain was scattered Friday night, but Bowie received about 1.25 of inch, and while the thunderstorm delayed the Bowie football game by an hour to the north Nocona only saw a sprinkle on its opening night.
Montague County went into the summer strong with its lakes full of water due to heavy April rainfall. Lake Amon G. Carter was more than 100% full as May opened and Lake Nocona was just over 72% full.
Rainfall reports
Bowie – 12.53 inches for January-April
Nocona – 15.29 inches January – April
Summer rain
Bowie
May – 8.79 inches
June – .35 inches
July .70
August – .45 until Aug. 30 when 1.25 inches fell.
2024 total – 23.60
Lake Amon G. Carter
Sept. 2 – 92.8% full, 919.04 msl
3 months ago, 923.82 msl
Full at 920 msl
Nocona
May – 7.54 inches
June – 3.59 inches
July 2.42 inches
August – 1.21 inches
2024 total – 30.05 inches
(Mesonet showed 30.38 inches for year.)
Lake Nocona
Sept. 2 – 824.96 msl
3 months ago – 825.23
Full at 827.50 msl
Montague County is still under a burn ban.
Data from local rain gauge, city water plant and Texas Mesonet
