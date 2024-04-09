Bowie Football Interview

SPORTS
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits ended up finishing third in the silver bracket at last week’s Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake Tournament at Nocona.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-4 overall in their third and final tournament of the season, seeing their best results of the season so far.
Bowie struggled during pool play. The Lady Rabbits lost in straight sets against S&S Consolidated and Nocona before losing a more competitive three-set match against Childress. Bowie picked up a win against Henrietta’s JV team in three sets to finish pool play 1-3.
In between the tournament and bracket play, the Lady Rabbits hosted Forestburg on Friday. Bowie won in straight sets, with the scores being 25-12, 25-6 and 25-21.
The Lady Rabbits played into the silver bracket on the final day. Bowie beat Tioga in two competitive sets before falling to Christ Academy in two set sets. The final match was against Newcastle, with the winner earning third place in the bracket. The Lady Rabbis won with little trouble in both sets.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians had a successful tournament of hosting Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake.
The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall, losing only their last two matches in the gold bracket.
Nocona started off the tournament on with three straight matches where the team beat S&S Consolidated, Bowie and Henrietta’s JV without dropping a set. That changed when the Lady Indians played Childress where they barely lost the second set before dominating the first and third set.
This put Nocona in the gold bracket where the team first played Iowa Park. Like earlier in the week, the Lady Indians won, this time in straight sets with little trouble.
Nocona then played Henrietta and the Lady Cats won in straight sets. The Lady Indians last match was against district opponent Windthorst. The first two sets went back and forth as both were competitive and were won by each team. In the third set, the Lady Trojans ran away with it to win, ending Nocona’s tournament on a downer.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a competitive match at home against Collinsville on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers won 3-0 against the Lady Pirates, but two of the sets were close.
Saint Jo wanted to test itself against a solid 2A team after falling in a tough match earlier in the week to Garner.
The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-21 and then had an easier time in set two where they won 25-16. The third set went down to the wire and took extra points, but Saint Jo pulled out the victory 26-24.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had a tough match at Savoy they lost on Friday night.
The Lady Cardinals won 3-1 against a Lady Bulldog team that did not play their best match.
Prairie Valley took care of business in the first set, winning with some authority 25-18 to get the initial lead.
Then Savoy came back, taking advantage of the Lady Bulldogs struggles from the service line to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns scheduled tournament at Pilot Point got canceled last week so they played 3A Bowie on the road on Friday night.
The Lady Rabbits won 3-0 against the Lady Horns, but it was not all bad for Forestburg.
Still working on getting their lineup in order after some drama led to two girls quitting the team, the Lady Horns tried to work some of that out against the largest school in Montague County.
Bowie won the first two sets 25-12 and 25-6, showing the gap between the classifications. Then in the third set, Forestburg pounced maybe a bit of the Lady Rabbits complacency or just trying out things in their own roster.
It was competitive throughout but in the end, Bowie pulled out the win 25-21 to secure the victory 3-0.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles had a tough time playing mostly bigger schools at Nocona’s Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake tournament last week.
The Lady Eagles did pick up a win as they went 1-6, but they also faced a lot of teams that were just beyond them at this moment.
In pool play Bellevue lost to Henrietta, Christ Academy and Poolville in straight sets.
The Lady Eagles did pull out a three-set win against Quanah to end pool play on a positive mark.
Playing in the silver bracket on the final day, things were only a little easier, but the results were still tough.
Bellevue played Newcastle, Blue Ridge and Tioga and lost all three matches in straight sets.
Missing scores
The Bowie News did not receive scores from Gold-Burg’s scheduled match against Perrin-Whitt on Friday.
SPORTS
Football Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers won their season opening game against Fort Worth THESA on Friday night at home with little drama, but a bit of frustration.
The Panthers won 68-44, but could not put the Riders away to end the game early despite starting out the game on fire.
Saint Jo comes into the season with a lot of the same players from last year’s team that went 6-5. One big difference is Coach CJ Hantz and his staff coming in and trying to shape the experienced team in a tougher model.
Saint Jo nearly put THESA away, up 40-6 at one point. Unfortunately, Hantz thought his team got lazy and allowed the Riders to get back in the game, outscoring the Panthers 38-28 the rest of the game.
“We jumped out on them real good,” Hantz said. “Then we just got flat and complacent. Nothing much else to it.”
It was not enough to come back, but for a game that looked like it was going to end early, for it to last all four quarters put a downer on the win for Saint Jo.
Lee Yeley powered Saint Jo, scoring eight of the team’s 10 touchdown on the night. Yeley rushed for 109 yards and scored four touchdowns. He caught seven passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. On defense he scooped up a fumble and returned it for another score.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns had a great opening game of the season, beating Savoy at home easily after a delay to start the game due to lightning.
The Longhorns won 54-19, which was a good thing to start the season for a team that has a lot of young players at the beginning of the season.
Forestburg comes into the season with a mixture of experienced seniors it can lean on and freshman it will have to rely on if it wants a full team lineup.
The Longhorns jumped on the Cardinals early, getting a lot of success from its passing game with senior quarterback Jesus Sanchez.
Sanchez found Hayden Lawson and Kyler Willett for touchdowns of eight and 38 yards to put Forestburg up 12-0 in the first quarter.
After Savoy cut the lead to 12-6 in the second quarter, the Longhorns saw Sanchez and Willett connect on back-to-back 27-yard touchdown passes. Forestburg led 26-6 at halftime.
Keagan Willett saw some success on the ground, getting loose for 48-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter.
On defense Sanchez then intercepted a pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown and then recovered a fumble and returned it 19 yards for another score on back-to-back drives.
Forestburg led 46-6.
With the game pretty secure, Coach Greg Roller decided to start mixing in all of his players into the game to get the inexperienced freshman some playing time. This might have prevented the Longhorns from putting the Cardinals away by mercy rule, but in a way the experience gained by playing out the rest of the second half was valuable.
Savoy scored twice more in the game while Keagan Willett again scored on another long run, this one 52 yards.
It made the final score 54-19.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians had a tough opening game on Friday against Lindsay where little went right.
The Knights let the Indians have it 47-6 on their home field as Nocona tries to grow from the experience.
The Indians come into the season with their quarterback situation needing time to get comfortable as Jayce Lehde is only a sophomore and Logan Gaston a freshman.
Lindsay was coming off a 5-6 season and looked to only be better with 20 returners coming back and ranked 15th in the state in 2A.
There were not a lot of positives in a game that was so one-sided. Lehde completed four passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Gaston completed one pass for 27 yards. Gaston led the team in rushing with 15 yards.
Caden Gaston caught a team high four passes for 92 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown on the night.
Defensively, McCrae Crossen led the team with 10 tackles despite being just a freshman. Raul Rodriguez was second with nine tackles, but picked up three tackles for loss that led the team. Carson Peters got the one turnover for Nocona with an interception.
To read the full story and see pictures from Saint Jo and Forestburg games, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
