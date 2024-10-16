NEWS
DA asks one part-timer to help catch up
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners approved a request from Interim District Attorney Katie Boggeman to use Senate Bill 22 funds to pay for a part-time position to assist with filing and entering cases in the 97th DA’s office.
The court met in regular session Monday as Boggeman made her request and took the opportunity to introduce her new staff which includes Investigators Wes Wallace and Todd Lewis, Brandi Shipman, office administrator and victim assistance coordinator and Jackie Welsh, also victim assistance coordinator.
Boggeman was named interim DA on Aug. 1 after DA Casey Hall accepted a temporary suspension in an Aug. 9 removal petition hearing, which is connected to an indictment for two theft complaints on Hall connected to the use of state grant funds.
A jury trial is pending in the removal hearing civil action, while the pre-trial hearing in the criminal case will be Oct. 31. Boggeman, who defeated Hall in the March primary and is unchallenged in the general election and expected to take office Jan. 1, 2025.
The interim DA told the court they inherited quite a chore across the street, and she asked for a part-time position strictly for filing and electronic input.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo: (Left) Katie Boggeman, interim district attorney, introduced her new staff for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday. They are Brandi Shipman, office administrator and victim assistance coordinator, Jackie Welsh, victim assistance coordinator, Wes Wallace and Todd Lewis, both investigators. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Public meeting to explore medical needs in Bowie
There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the Bowie Community Center’s west hall to discuss the closing of the Bowie Emergency room and what can be done to move the process toward another hospital or ER.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said while he was helping organize the meeting, he noted the City of Bowie is not involved in this process.
The Faith Community Health System Bowie ER was closed on Oct. 6 just a few weeks shy of celebrating its one year anniversary. The grand opening took place after more than two years of work remodeling and repairing the ER portion of the old hospital.
Bowie had been without a local hospital or ER since early 2020 when Central Hospital closed its doors. Prior to that Bowie Memorial Hospital had operated for 49 years before closing on Nov. 16, 2015.
After Central closed, locals had to rely on Nocona General Hospital and Wise Health System for emergency care. Faith officials said the ER was not meeting the projections required to maintain operations.
The company also had failed to obtain a designation as a Rural Emergency Hospital, which could have provided more $3.2 million for its operations. Hospital officials said the wording of the legislation allowed for an acute care hospital, not a new ER.
NEWS
E-Recycle Day fills up the trailer
NEWS
Bowie Council meets on Monday
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 and will take steps to revitalize the Bowie Water Supply Board and consider a mountain bike trail at Selma Park.
In new business items the council will consider reappointing Steve Gilland and Randy West, and appointing Wayne Bell, Don Marlow and Ben Robbins to the Bowie Water Supply Board.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the board is being restarted as the city handles some legal issues related to the purchase of land for the Amon Carter Lake extension, following advice from its legal council.
The water supply board was set up back then to coordinate that lake extension development and remained in place until the bonds were paid off.
Also in new business the parks board will submit its recommendation to develop a mountain bike trail at Selma Park.
Other new topics include Public Works Director Stony Lowrance will request $4,600 out of the infrastructure fund to pay for 26 meters; ordinance amending the 2023-24 budget and resolution for signatories for the Community Block Development Grant- Mitigation Resilient Communities Program.
In the city manager’s monthly report he will update the Nelson Street drainage project, substation transformer, raw water pump, downtown revitalization grant, outside audit and placement of the new Trail Boss statue at Pelham.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS11 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint