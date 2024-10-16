DA asks one part-timer to help catch up

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners approved a request from Interim District Attorney Katie Boggeman to use Senate Bill 22 funds to pay for a part-time position to assist with filing and entering cases in the 97th DA’s office.

The court met in regular session Monday as Boggeman made her request and took the opportunity to introduce her new staff which includes Investigators Wes Wallace and Todd Lewis, Brandi Shipman, office administrator and victim assistance coordinator and Jackie Welsh, also victim assistance coordinator.

Boggeman was named interim DA on Aug. 1 after DA Casey Hall accepted a temporary suspension in an Aug. 9 removal petition hearing, which is connected to an indictment for two theft complaints on Hall connected to the use of state grant funds.

A jury trial is pending in the removal hearing civil action, while the pre-trial hearing in the criminal case will be Oct. 31. Boggeman, who defeated Hall in the March primary and is unchallenged in the general election and expected to take office Jan. 1, 2025.

The interim DA told the court they inherited quite a chore across the street, and she asked for a part-time position strictly for filing and electronic input.

Top photo: (Left) Katie Boggeman, interim district attorney, introduced her new staff for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday. They are Brandi Shipman, office administrator and victim assistance coordinator, Jackie Welsh, victim assistance coordinator, Wes Wallace and Todd Lewis, both investigators. (News photo by Barbara Green)