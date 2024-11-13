EDIBLES
Find Comfort in a One-Pot Pie
(Family Features) That first day of chilly weather always feels the coldest before you’re accustomed to it, and an easy, warm, filling meal can help hit the spot. Better yet, this rendition of Shepherd’s Pie is made with just one pot so cleanup can be a snap.
Visit Culinary.net for more one-dish meal ideas that bring comfort to cool days.
Shepherd’s Pie
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 8-12
- 1 pound ground beef
- 6 medium potatoes, peeled
- 2 teaspoons thyme, divided
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 bag (12 ounces) frozen mixed veggies
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In Dutch oven, brown ground beef and drain fat.
- Boil potatoes until fork tender and mash them. Add 1 teaspoon thyme, salt and pepper, to taste, and set aside.
- Place ground beef back in Dutch oven and mix in onion powder, tomato paste, beef broth, garlic powder, cream and remaining thyme. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in frozen veggies.
- Cover meat mixture with potatoes and bake 25-30 minutes.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Homemade meals to tackle takeout cravings
(Family Features) Many busy weeknights come down to one decision for frazzled families: cook at home or give in to takeout cravings. Instead of stressing over a decision, enjoy the best of both worlds and make Asian-inspired dishes from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Featuring a blend of chilled, freshly chopped vegetables; ready-to-eat, pre-cooked noodles; gourmet dressing sauce; and crispy toppings, Fresh Express Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits offer two meal options in every bag – hot or cold – so you can make your salad, your way. Available in Teriyaki, Asian Sweet Ginger and Korean Sesame flavors, they’re the perfect inspiration for making takeout-style dishes at home.
Consider this Marinated Teriyaki Steak with Teriyaki Noodle Salad recipe, which combines juicy steak with crisp vegetables and pre-cooked Udon noodles for the ultimate at-home comfort food in an effortless meal. For a quick and delicious solution that may just become a family go-to, these Teriyaki Tofu Bowls are jam-packed with flavor, noodles and fresh veggies.
These homemade favorites feature a delicious blend of broccoli, red and green cabbage, kale, shredded carrots, radish and green onions in Fresh Express’s Hot or Cold Teriyaki Salad and Noodle Meal Kit. The vegetable blend is tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, white sesame seeds and crunchy wontons then finished with a gourmet teriyaki dressing sauce for familiar Asian flavor.
Visit freshexpress.com/hot-or-cold to discover more than 300 fresh recipes and find a store near you.
Marinated Teriyaki Steak with Teriyaki Noodle Salad
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 24 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1/2 cup dark soy sauce
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
- 1/2 cup unsalted chicken stock
- 1 pound flank steak
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 bag (16.9 ounces) Fresh Express Hot or Cold Teriyaki Salad and Noodle Meal Kit
- In saucepan, add soy sauce, brown sugar, Sriracha sauce and chicken stock; bring to simmer while whisking. Simmer 4 minutes.
- Cool mixture down until cool to touch, about 20 minutes.
- Slice steak into thin strips and place in bowl. Pour marinade over steak and marinate for 1 hour.
- In large pan over medium-high heat, stir-fry steak 2 minutes.
- Remove steak from pan and allow to rest.
- In same pan used for steak, add oil and cook hot or cold kit according to instructions on bag.
- Add steak back to pan and stir to incorporate.
- Garnish with toppings from hot or cold kit and serve.
Teriyaki Tofu Bowls
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons white pepper
- 2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice
- 1/3 cup neutral oil
- 1 package (16 ounces) extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 bag (16.9 ounces) Fresh Express Teriyaki Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kit
- In bowl, whisk vinegar, dark soy sauce, honey, ginger, garlic, white pepper and Chinese five-spice until combined.
- Slowly pour oil into mixture while whisking vigorously. Place cut tofu in mixture and allow to sit 15 minutes.
- Bring large saute pan to medium-high heat and place tofu in, turning when crust forms.
- When tofu is finished, set aside and prepare hot or cold salad and noodle meal kit.
- Serve with tofu on top of hot or cold salad and noodle meal kit.
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
Find comfort in food with crispy chicken strips
(Family Features) Cooler weather brings the joy of comfort food, and it’s hard to find a dish more comforting than fried chicken. This Fried Chicken Tenders recipe makes it easy to cook tasty strips to golden perfection – just pair with your favorite dipping sauce (or none at all) for a classic weeknight meal.
Find more fall meal ideas at Culinary.net.
Fried Chicken Tenders
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4
- Oil of choice, for frying
- 1/2 stick butter
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 3 pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup barbecue seasoning of choice
- 1/4 cup mesquite seasoning
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- dipping sauce of choice (optional)
- Fill Dutch oven or large frying pan halfway with oil and butter; heat over medium heat.
- In large bowl, mix eggs and milk then place chicken strips in mixture.
- In separate bowl, mix flour, barbecue seasoning and mesquite seasoning. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Remove 4-6 chicken strips from milk mixture and cover completely in flour mixture.
- Drop pinch of flour in hot oil; if it crackles, it’s hot enough. Once hot, fry battered chicken 4 minutes then, using tongs or fork, turn over and fry 4 minutes. When done, chicken will be golden and almost float. Remove from frying pan and repeat with remaining chicken.
- Serve with dipping sauce of choice, if desired.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Celebrate cozy season with a creamy, comforting meal
(Family Features) A snug sweater, a crackling fire and a meal that warms you from the inside out are perfect ways to spend a cool autumn evening with the people you love.
Gather around the table for a hearty meal featuring some of the most comforting flavors of fall – pumpkin, apple and cinnamon – plus a special ingredient: pierogies. Found in the frozen food aisle, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors – a comforting addition to this Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies.
Available in 13 flavors, including 4 Cheese Medley, Loaded Baked Potato, Broccoli & Cheddar and other varieties in both full and mini sizes, they can be boiled, baked, sauteed, air fried and even grilled, making them a versatile addition to seasonal dishes of all kinds.
Plus, in honor of National Pierogy Day, you can enter for a chance to win items to get cozy –pierogy style. From getting comfy on the couch with pierogies to enjoying them in bed, you can win items inspired by these soft, pillowy, cheese-filled pasta pockets: like a plush robe or pierogy-shaped blanket. To enter, simply follow @mrstspierogies on Instagram, like the sweepstakes post and comment your favorite way to get cozy.
To find more cozy recipe inspiration, visit mrstspierogies.com.
Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Mini Pierogies
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 large shallot
- 1 large Honeycrisp apple (or 1 1/2 cups)
- 5 garlic cloves
- olive oil
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth, divided
- 2 cups canned pumpkin puree
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- pepper, to taste
- salt, to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- fresh thyme, to taste
- 1 box Mini 4 Cheese Medley Mrs. T’s Pierogies
- Slice shallot, peel and cube apple and crush garlic.
- In pot over medium-low heat, add drizzle of olive oil and saute shallots, garlic and apple 20 minutes, covered.
- Let mixture slightly cool then add to blender with 1/2 cup broth and blend until fully combined.
- In pot, add pumpkin puree; blended shallot mixture; maple syrup; salt, to taste; pepper, to taste; nutmeg; cinnamon; remaining broth; heavy cream; and thyme, to taste. Bring to low boil then add frozen pierogies. Boil 3 minutes.
SOURCE:
Mrs. T’s Pierogies
