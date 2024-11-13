Find Comfort in a One-Pot Pie

(Family Features) Many busy weeknights come down to one decision for frazzled families: cook at home or give in to takeout cravings. Instead of stressing over a decision, enjoy the best of both worlds and make Asian-inspired dishes from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Featuring a blend of chilled, freshly chopped vegetables; ready-to-eat, pre-cooked noodles; gourmet dressing sauce; and crispy toppings, Fresh Express Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits offer two meal options in every bag – hot or cold – so you can make your salad, your way. Available in Teriyaki, Asian Sweet Ginger and Korean Sesame flavors, they’re the perfect inspiration for making takeout-style dishes at home.

Consider this Marinated Teriyaki Steak with Teriyaki Noodle Salad recipe, which combines juicy steak with crisp vegetables and pre-cooked Udon noodles for the ultimate at-home comfort food in an effortless meal. For a quick and delicious solution that may just become a family go-to, these Teriyaki Tofu Bowls are jam-packed with flavor, noodles and fresh veggies.

These homemade favorites feature a delicious blend of broccoli, red and green cabbage, kale, shredded carrots, radish and green onions in Fresh Express’s Hot or Cold Teriyaki Salad and Noodle Meal Kit. The vegetable blend is tossed with pre-cooked Udon noodles, white sesame seeds and crunchy wontons then finished with a gourmet teriyaki dressing sauce for familiar Asian flavor.

Visit freshexpress.com/hot-or-cold to discover more than 300 fresh recipes and find a store near you.

Marinated Teriyaki Steak with Teriyaki Noodle Salad

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 24 minutes

Servings: 4

1/2 cup dark soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1/2 cup unsalted chicken stock

1 pound flank steak

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 bag (16.9 ounces) Fresh Express Hot or Cold Teriyaki Salad and Noodle Meal Kit

In saucepan, add soy sauce, brown sugar, Sriracha sauce and chicken stock; bring to simmer while whisking. Simmer 4 minutes. Cool mixture down until cool to touch, about 20 minutes. Slice steak into thin strips and place in bowl. Pour marinade over steak and marinate for 1 hour. In large pan over medium-high heat, stir-fry steak 2 minutes. Remove steak from pan and allow to rest. In same pan used for steak, add oil and cook hot or cold kit according to instructions on bag. Add steak back to pan and stir to incorporate. Garnish with toppings from hot or cold kit and serve.

Teriyaki Tofu Bowls

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons white pepper

2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice

1/3 cup neutral oil

1 package (16 ounces) extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 bag (16.9 ounces) Fresh Express Teriyaki Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kit

In bowl, whisk vinegar, dark soy sauce, honey, ginger, garlic, white pepper and Chinese five-spice until combined. Slowly pour oil into mixture while whisking vigorously. Place cut tofu in mixture and allow to sit 15 minutes. Bring large saute pan to medium-high heat and place tofu in, turning when crust forms. When tofu is finished, set aside and prepare hot or cold salad and noodle meal kit. Serve with tofu on top of hot or cold salad and noodle meal kit.



SOURCE:

Fresh Express