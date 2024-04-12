Bowie bands, choir rehearse for Christmas concert

The Bowie Junior and Senior High School bands are preparing their annual holiday concerts.

The high school concert will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the high school gym. It will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir. Come enjoy a free evening filled with spectacular music and the warm feelings of the holiday season.

The junior high band will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. It will feature the sixth grade white and maroon bands, as well as the junior high choir.

Bowie bands and choirs are collecting travel size toiletries to be distributed to residents of Advanced Rehab and Independence Hall facilities. They are collecting toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants, unscented lotions, shampoos and conditioners.

Items will be collected from all four campuses, as well as at the Christmas concerts and delivered the last week of school before Christmas break. Place donations in the decorated box on your campus or to the band halls of the junior and high school.

The Bowie Band Boosters also will host the annual Christmas Shoppe from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the high school cafeteria. Items range from 25 cents to $15, a great opportunity to shop for friends and family.