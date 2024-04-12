SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie bands, choir rehearse for Christmas concert
The Bowie Junior and Senior High School bands are preparing their annual holiday concerts.
The high school concert will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the high school gym. It will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir. Come enjoy a free evening filled with spectacular music and the warm feelings of the holiday season.
The junior high band will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. It will feature the sixth grade white and maroon bands, as well as the junior high choir.
Bowie bands and choirs are collecting travel size toiletries to be distributed to residents of Advanced Rehab and Independence Hall facilities. They are collecting toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants, unscented lotions, shampoos and conditioners.
Items will be collected from all four campuses, as well as at the Christmas concerts and delivered the last week of school before Christmas break. Place donations in the decorated box on your campus or to the band halls of the junior and high school.
The Bowie Band Boosters also will host the annual Christmas Shoppe from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the high school cafeteria. Items range from 25 cents to $15, a great opportunity to shop for friends and family.
Nocona bands prepare holiday shows
The Nocona Junior and Senior High School bands are rehearsing for their Christmas concerts.
The sixth grade and middle school bands will perform at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the auditorium. The high school band will play at 7 p.m.
This concert is free and a chance to see the progress students have made this fall. Enjoy a great evening of music to ring in the holiday season.
Several band members also will compete at the high school all-region tryouts in Graham on Dec. 7.
BISD board to swear in new officers
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will swear in its new board members and reorganize its officers when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The agenda opens with canvassing of the election votes, followed by the oath of office to Jacky Betts in place one and Angie Christmas in place two. The board will then elect officers including president, vice president and secretary.
Action items begin with presentation of the 2023-24 outside audit offered by Paul Fleming of Edgin Parkman Fleming and Fleming, PC.
The annual public hearing on the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System report will be presented. The district usually receives a 100% on its report.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will discuss board training opportunities and the junior high all region band hosting on Nov. 19 at the high school. Lee Robertson will give a technology department update on its audit and eSports vulnerability information.
The campus administrators and athletic director will give monthly reports and a soccer club update, while the finance director will give business reports.
Other agenda action items include action on the 2024 tax roll and updates to the board operating procedures.
