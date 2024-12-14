Girls Basketball Roundup

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns were able to win a frustrating one-sided game at home on Tuesday night against Vernon Northside.

The Lady Horns won 42-26 against the Lady Indians in a game that was not close but dragged in some places.

Forestburg was coming off a tough tournament and hoping to bounce back with a good performance at home. The Lady Horns came out playing a full-court press style defense that seemed to be too much for Northside from the start.

Unfortunately, physicality was kept to a minimum with how the game was called. With Forestburg wanting to turn every game it plays in into a rock fight, this was frustrating though it did not affect the results much.

The Lady Horns led 11-4 after the first quarter and 20-8 after the second quarter.

In the third quarter Forestburg had its big post player Taylor Griggs foul out.

With a limited bench, the Lady Horns tried to pull back as their lead was cut down to single-digits 26-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians never threatened to come back and make it close. Forestburg’s leading scorer Brenna Briles scored 12 of her 30 points in the final period to help the Lady Horns comfortably pull away.

Even when Forestburg had another player foul out and the team finished the last two minutes of the game with only four players, the Lady Horns easily managed as they won 42-26.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won a heavily anticipated showdown at Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won 49-39 against the Lady Cats, beating the defending 1A state champs in their own gym as the team’s two marquee players faced off as well.

Newcastle made it look easy last year on its way to the 1A state championship.

But, after a key graduation and a tougher pre-district schedule, the Lady Cats have struggled early in the season playing against bigger schools. Still, Newcastle is led by senior Mattie Dollar, last year’s 1A state player of the year.

She also is signed to play at Lubbock Christian University next year, joined by Nocona’s senior Meg Meekins who has her own long list of accolades.

It was close for the first three quarters, with the Lady Indians only marginally adding to their slim lead each time. Nocona led 14-13 after the first quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians have experience playing with the lead and were able to drain the clock and get to the free throw line where they made all six of their attempts.

The Lady Cats did not have the firepower to score a bunch in quick succession that night as Nocona won 49-39.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won in easy fashion against Electra at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Tigers 46-18.

Bellevue used its pressure defense to jump out and grab the lead, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second as it led 39-10.

With the Lady Eagles calling off the press, the team struggled to play with the same type of intensity in the second half.

While Bellevue’s defense continued to shut down Electra, the offense struggled to score much, totaling seven points in the second half.

Still, the Lady Eagles won easily 46-18.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to win big at home on Tuesday night against bigger school, 2A S&S Consolidated.

The Lady Panthers won 46-21 against the Lady Rams.

Saint Jo was coming off a good tournament where it won all but one of its games at Chico.

The Lady Panthers used its pressure defense to force 30 steals in the game which allowed for a lot of transition opportunities.

Missing scores

The Bowie News did not receive scores from Tuesday’s game from Prairie Valley’s coach. Bowie had a bye game and Gold-Burg does not have a team this season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. For more pictures from the Forestburg girls game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871041&T=1