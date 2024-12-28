Retiring Bowie Police officer excited about next opportunities, time with his dad

By BARBARA GREEN

Captain Kent Stagg of the Bowie Police Department recalls a friend told him, “I was a cop before I was cop” looking back to a childhood where he always played the cop for cops and robbers, and his bicycle had a siren.

It makes him smile as he recalls being something of a “geek” who always knew he was going to be a lawman. More than 30 years later as he retires from a career in law enforcement, including the past 20 at Bowie PD, he looks back on a life of service in the only career he wanted.

At the age of 56, Stagg ends this part of his working career on Dec. 31, but he is looking forward to new opportunities and spending time with his dad, Lowell, who has battled some significant health issues in the last year, but is doing much better ready to enjoy time with his son.

Stagg grew up in Alvord the adopted son of Lowell and the late Wanda Stagg, who passed in October 2022. He graduated from Alvord High in 1986 and spent much of his teen years running around Bowie. Lowell worked as a purchasing agent for Southland Corporation in Dallas. This veteran lawman had various influences when he was growing up including friends and family who were in law enforcement.

“I think just seeing the officers in their uniforms and being around them brought home to me the notion of what the police did. I watched all the TV cop shows and they were entertaining but maybe not true,” recalls Stagg.

