SCHOOL NEWS
School funding, testing on hold
Every Texas Legislative session raises worries for school districts and this 2025 biennium will be no different.
Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow provided a few bullet points for the trustees Monday night, and while there are a few marquee fights expected no on really knows what is coming. Last year the funding allocations were up in the air and never resolved.
“Things are just getting started and we don’t know what they are going to do with school funding adjustments. Probably vouchers will be will be at the top but we don’t know what it will look like. They tell us they have the vote, but we shall see,” Enlow told the board.
Along with funding the state is going to have to deal with the accountability rating system that has been in litigation for the past few years.
January is school board recognition month. BISD members were presented with a proclamation and a gift.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Prairie Valley ISD inducts first class in Hall of Fame
Prairie Valley Independent School District launched what it hopes will be a new school tradition, the induction of members into its new Hall of Fame, which honors and recognizes those who have left an impact and legacy within the halls of PVISD.
Nominations were accepted earlier in November with the induction ceremony hosted during the recent homecoming. Nominees could be graduates and staff members. The induction ceremony was on Dec. 20 with the inaugural Hall of Fame Class which includes the following members: Tom Foster, Barbara Mann, O.C. Mann, Mary Thompson and W.R. Tucker.
Meet the members of the first Hall of Fame class in your weekend Bowie News.
Top photo: Members of the first PV Hall of Fame class received plaques in recognition. Some family members accepted for their honoree. (Left) Gloria Foster, daughter of Tom Foster; Sherry Mann Ford, daughter of O.C. Mann; Barbara Mann, Mary Thompson and Patti Tucker, wife of W.R. Tucker. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
SCHOOL NEWS
BJH teams win UIL district meet
Bowie Junior High Principal Jeneanne Fleming said she is proud of her student participants and coaches as they won the District 7AAA University Interscholastic League Academic Zone Meet by approximately 200 points on Dec. 6.
Henrietta and Jacksboro were the other two schools competing.
Fleming explained students committed to practicing before and/or after school, and they attended the meet on a day they didn’t have school.
Read all the results in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Trustees to meet on Dec. 16
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 for the final session of 2024.
An executive session is set for the board to receive the intruder audit report. Superintendent Blake Enlow said the Texas School Safety Center recently conducted an audit at one or more of the campuses.
The audit tests whether a campuses is accessible to an unauthorized individual and is part of the state’s school safety directives to help districts identify ways to improve safety. Enlow said the report had one finding and corrective actions have already been implemented.
In action items, Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will provide information on possible action related to the BISD school library collection development per House Bill 900 and the gifted and talented policy and procedures. The student transfer list also will be presented along with an update on the SAFE grant
