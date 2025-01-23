School funding, testing on hold

Every Texas Legislative session raises worries for school districts and this 2025 biennium will be no different.

Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow provided a few bullet points for the trustees Monday night, and while there are a few marquee fights expected no on really knows what is coming. Last year the funding allocations were up in the air and never resolved.

“Things are just getting started and we don’t know what they are going to do with school funding adjustments. Probably vouchers will be will be at the top but we don’t know what it will look like. They tell us they have the vote, but we shall see,” Enlow told the board.

Along with funding the state is going to have to deal with the accountability rating system that has been in litigation for the past few years.

January is school board recognition month. BISD members were presented with a proclamation and a gift.

