NEWS
Tax payments due by Jan. 31
The hours are ticking away to pay your 2024 county, city, school and hospital district property taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline before any penalty or interest charges begin.
The tax deadline is Jan. 31 and those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that kicks off starting Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Tax payments were due when tax statements were received last October.
There has been lots of activity regarding property taxes during the past year as the homestead exemption was increased and school taxes reduced by state mandate. Tax officials in Montague County encourage citizens to keep up with all their paperwork and come to pay their payments as soon as possible to avoid either waiting in line or possibly not getting through in the last hours on the telephone.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Man on scooter injured when struck by vehicle
A 50-year-old Bowie man was seriously injured after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle as he rode on a scooter in downtown on Jan. 24.
The preliminary accident report from the Bowie Police Department states the accident occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the 100 block of North Mason.
John Preston was riding on a two-wheel electric scooter northbound on North Mason near the Wise Street intersection. Tresa Swindell, 59, Decatur, was driving a 2017 Kia westbound on East Wise Street near the Mason Street intersection.
Preston disregarded a red light according to the report and continued into the intersection. Swindell had a green light and continued onto the intersection where Preston was struck by her vehicle. He was not on a crosswalk.
Preston was transported to a regional hospital, where he remained on Tuesday with non-life threatening injuries.
NEWS
Couple jailed in child injury case
A local couple sought in connection with an injury to a child case were in custody on Jan. 27 and awaiting arraignment for first degree felony injury to a child.
Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said Jonah Belcher, 23, and Cheyenne Eckert, 23, both of Bowie, turned themselves in on warrants issued out of the department over the weekend. Belcher turned himself in at the Montague County Sheriff’s office Monday, while Eckert, mother of the injured child, turned herself in to Galveston law enforcement.
Green said Eckert apparently left town and went to a family member in south Texas. She was still in jail Tuesday awaiting arraignment before being transported back to Montague County.
The investigation of a possible injured child began the afternoon of Jan. 24 when the police received a call. The sheriff’s office also reportedly received a 911 call for an injured child in the city.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Two vehicles involved in head-on crash
Bowie emergency personnel worked a two-vehicle head-on collision this evening shortly before 5:30 p.m. at State Highway 59 and Roach Street. No details were available as the emergency teams assisted those who were injured. (Photo by Rosie Cole)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint