Tax payments due by Jan. 31

The hours are ticking away to pay your 2024 county, city, school and hospital district property taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline before any penalty or interest charges begin.

The tax deadline is Jan. 31 and those who pay by the deadline will avoid the 7% penalty and interest that kicks off starting Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added. Tax payments were due when tax statements were received last October.

There has been lots of activity regarding property taxes during the past year as the homestead exemption was increased and school taxes reduced by state mandate. Tax officials in Montague County encourage citizens to keep up with all their paperwork and come to pay their payments as soon as possible to avoid either waiting in line or possibly not getting through in the last hours on the telephone.

