Saint Jo Council asks to discuss police department rebuild

Saint Jo resident John Sickles has been placed on the city council agenda to discuss the city’s intentions on rebuilding its police department.

The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Saint Jo Civic Center in the downtown square.

Last month, the city executed a separation agreement with former police officer Lindsey Montgomery.

City leaders also accepted the resignation of Michael Montgomery, Lindsey’s husband.

Lindsey Montgomery was denied a light-duty position during her pregnancy, which sparked both Montgomerys departures from the force.

Currently, Saint Jo has one police officer – Chief Tyler Roy – who has been working mostly day shifts Monday through Friday. The Montague County Sheriff’s Department also has filled in with patrols, mainly on weekends.

That’s just one of the items on the agenda.

