FISHING: Jim Bowie Days bass tournament Sunday

There will be a Jim Bowie Days bass tournament after all.

The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17, with the weigh-in to follow, at Amon G. Carter Lake in rural Bowie.

Registration will begin at 5 a.m. at the Selma Park boat ramp.

There will be cash prizes for the top-3 teams, and the big bass winner competition.

The entry fee is $100 per team.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Bowie High School Bass Club, which is coming off its most successful season yet.

For information, call Rusty Edwards at 1-940-872-5311.

Selma Park boat ramp will be the site of the weigh-in for the Jim Bowie Days bass tournament set for Sunday starting with a 5 a.m. registration. (News file photo by Barbara Green)