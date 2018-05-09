Ad

Family fun for Labor Day weekend at Lake Amon G. Carter

09/05/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0

Addie the dog has a great time at the lake while her people are swimming. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

Many celebrated Labor Day at Amon G. Carter Lake this past weekend.  Kids enjoyed swimming with floats, including a giant unicorn that made the day more fun.Youngsters had fun canoeing in front of Selma Park on Sunday afternoon.

 

