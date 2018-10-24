World Series begins between Dodgers and Red Sox

Fans are willing to pay top dollar to see a game, too, especially during the highly anticipated World Series that kicks off every October. Of course, tickets are kinder to the wallet during the regular season. But to see Game 1 of the 114th World Series on Oct. 23, for instance, the cheapest seat at Fenway Park in Boston would cost $375, according to TicketIQ. For Game 7 on Oct. 31 at the same stadium, the damage would range from a starting price of $875 all the way to a whopping $29,785, as of Oct. 23. That doesn’t leave much room for peanuts and cracker jacks. And that’s not mentioning the hundreds of millions of dollars wagered by the betting market every year.
But it’s more fun, not to mention cheaper, to love on baseball in certain parts of America, so which cities would fans consider a home run? WalletHub crunched the numbers to find out, comparing 360 of the largest U.S. cities with at least one professional or college baseball team, grouped by division. In each city, we looked at 31 key indicators of baseball fan-friendliness. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price per game to stadium accessibility.
|Top 20 Baseball Cities
|1
|New York, NY
|11
|Oakland, CA
|2
|Los Angeles, CA
|12
|Minneapolis, MN
|3
|St. Louis, MO
|13
|Detroit, MI
|4
|Atlanta, GA
|14
|St. Petersburg, FL
|5
|Chicago, IL
|15
|Baltimore, MD
|6
|San Francisco, CA
|16
|Milwaukee, WI
|7
|Cincinnati, OH
|17
|Cleveland, OH
|8
|Boston, MA
|18
|Philadelphia, PA
|9
|Pittsburgh, PA
|19
|San Diego, CA
|10
|Arlington, TX
|20
|Kansas City, MO
Best vs. Worst
- MLB: The Chicago Cubs have the best performance level, 60.21 percent, which is 1.5 times better than that of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds, the teams with the worst at 41.15 percent.
- MiLB: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have the best performance level, 60.29 percent, which is 1.7 times better than that of the Bristol Pirates, the team with the worst at 35.71 percent.
- NCAA: The Oregon State Beavers have the best performance level, 78.67 percent, which is 9.9 times better than that of the Saint Peters Peacocks, the team with the worst at 7.93 percent.
- Phoenix has the lowest average season ticket price (for MLB games), $19.65, which is 2.9 times less expensive than in Boston, the city with the highest at $56.97.
