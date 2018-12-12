Girls Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs competed in their second of three tournaments for the 2018-19 season at Chico this past weekend where they took third place.

The tournament resulted in two wins and a loss for the Lady Bulldogs. They opened the tournament with a 50-41loss to Electra, who outsized the Prairie Valley team. Shelby Roof led the offense with 12 points before suffering an injury, followed by Sydni Messer with nine.

However, the tournament went up from there for Prairie Valley as they battled for a two point win against Graford, 44-42. Messer and Emily Carpenter powered the offense with 15 points each.

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs faced district opponent Forestburg in the final and third game of the tournament, where they came away with the 35-21 win with 11 points from Messer and six from Randi Gilleland.

“In the final game I was a little concerned playing a district opponent, but the girls were focused and determined to win. I am proud of how they played. We still need to focus on breaking the press and handling the ball under pressure,” said Carpenter.

Messer was named to the all-tournament team.



Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played in its final tournament last weekend at Vernon.

The Lady Bears went 1-1 and were scheduled to play in the consolation championship before the tournament was canceled on Saturday due to weather concerns of freezing rain.

Gold-Burg first played the tournament host Vernon’s junior varsity team. In a tough game full of aggressive play, the Lady Bears just came up short 44-39. Kelly Contreras led the team with 15 points and Taylor Lyons was second with 12.

Gold-Burg next played Crowell’s junior varsity team. In a game the Lady Bears dominated from the first quarter, Gold-Burg won the low scoring game 34-19. Contreras led the team with 19 points and Lyons was second with 13.



Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns competed in their last tournament before the start of district play this past weekend in Chico.

The Lady Horns opened the tournament with a close 36-31 loss to the host team despite nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks from Lacy Huddleston.

Athena Britain helped lead the offense with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, while Faith Moore contributed six points while grabbing one rebound and contributing two assists and two steals.

Kassidy Travis wrapped up the game with five points, two assists and four steals, and Morgan Miller provided four points and four rebounds.

The Lady Horns grabbed an easy 37-23 win against Diamond Hill Jarvis in the second game of the tournament.

Faith Moore powered the offense with 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Morgan Miller and Travis provided eight points each, with Miller also grabbing seven rebounds. Travis provided another three rebounds with two assists and two steals.

Huddleston put up five points, and contributed one rebound, three assists and two blocks. Britain had three points, five rebounds and one steal, while Katelyn Park had three points and grabbed a whopping 10 rebounds.

The Lady Horns fell 35-21 to Prairie Valley in the last game of the tournament despite seven points each from Moore and Huddleston. Moore also provided two rebounds, one assist and three steals, while Huddleston had six rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Miller put up four points for the Lady Horns and provided four rebounds, as did Britain. She also provided three points and one steal.

Faith Moore was named to the all-tournament team.

