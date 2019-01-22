Joshua Caleb Woods

April 17, 1995 – January 16, 2019

SUNSET – Joshua Caleb Woods, 23, passed away on Jan. 16, 2019 in Sunset, TX.

The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.

Burial followed at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

Joshua was born April 17, 1995 in Plano to Curtis Woods and Patty Jones. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 2013 and attended North Central Texas College. Joshua was a self employed welder.

He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working with horses. Joshua was committed to his family, and will be remembered with love and appreciation for being a devoted husband, father, brother and son.

Joshua is survived by his wife, Deshea Woods, Sunset; children, Seth, Elias and Cyrus Woods, all of Sunset; mother, Patty Richardson and father, Bob, Sunset; father, Curtis Woods, Austin; brother, Colton Woods, Arlington; sisters, Maggie Richardson, Bogata and Carley Richardson, Sunset; grandparents, Charles and June Jones, Sunset, Don and Frances Jones, Little Elm, and Van Woods, Flower Mound; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication



