Bowie earns clean 2017-18 outside audit

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The City of Bowie received an unqualified audit for fiscal 2017-18 presented Monday night by officials from Mathis, West and Huffines of Wichita Falls.

Valerie Halverson, offered the report reviewing its highlights. The city’s total revenue was $18,171,959. Eighty-one percent of the revenue comes from charges for services. Sales, property and franchise taxes make up eight, six and three percent of total revenues states the report. Grants, contributions and other minor categories make up the remaining one percent of total revenue.

The total cost of all programs and services was $16,981,666. Of these costs 56 percent were for water, sewer and electric related expenses. The rest include nine percent for police, eight percent for fire and ambulance, five percent for sanitation and three percent each for streets and parks. Other categories combined make up the remaining 16 percent.

Halverson explained charges for services increased by $814,659 and were primarily due to increased consumption of electricity, resulting in the higher revenues. Likewise, electric expense increased by $592,468 as more electricity was needed to meet demand.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.