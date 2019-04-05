Preliminary 2019 property values show slight increases across the county

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County property owners opened their mailboxes this past week to find their property appraisals for 2019, as the preliminary property values were released mid-week for the 14 taxing entities across the county.

Final certified 2019 property values will not be released until the end of July and usually they fluctuate slightly from final figures.

Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District, said with the notices were mailed on April 24 with the last day to protest the values on May 31. Questions may be directed to the district at 894-6011.

More than 17,000 appraisal notices were mailed out to property owners and when the mineral notices are added in there were some 95,000 total notices sent out.

The MCTAD handles all the appraisals for Montague County properties. This year the school districts of Forestburg, Gold-Burg, Montague and Saint Jo were reappraised. In addition the MCTAD also made some adjustments within subdivisions and cities. Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.