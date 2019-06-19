First official day of summer arrives Friday

For 2019, the June solstice will occur on at 10:54 a.m. on June 21. This date marks the official beginning of summer (astronomically speaking) as the Northern Hemisphere angles itself at the point in its orbit closest to the sun, causing the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. By longest “day,” it means the longest period of sunlight.

During the solstice, the Sun appears to stop moving in the sky as it reaches its northern- or southernmost point. After the solstice, the Sun appears to reverse course and head back in the opposite direction.

The timing of the June solstice is not based on a specific calendar date or time; it all depends on when the Sun reaches its northernmost point from the equator. Therefore, the solstice won’t always occur on the same day. Currently, it shifts between June 20, 21, and 22.

Memorial Day is often considered the start of summer. North Texas has enjoyed a moderate June so far with only a few days in the 90s and lots of rainfall.