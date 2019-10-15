Adam Theodore Wolf

December 18, 1932 – October 9, 2019

MUENSTER – Adam Theodore Wolf, 86, died on Oct. 9, 2019.

The rosary and vigil was at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A mass of Christian burial was at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

He was born in Windthorst on Dec. 18, 1932 to Adam A. Wolf and Mary (Schroeder) Wolf. He attended and graduated from St. Mary’s School in 1950.

Wolf married Alma Louise Kubis at Saint Peter’s Church in Lindsay on July 9, 1953. He was drafted into military service in December of 1953 and was stationed in El Paso. He then graduated from the University of North Texas with an industrial engineering degree in 1959. He accepted a position with Sacred Heart School as a principal, teacher and coach.

He purchased The Center Restaurant, with Clyde Muller in 1965 and eventually bought full proprietorship. He had a pilot’s license and worked as an industrial engineer at Weber Aircraft.

He owned Whitetail and Blacktail Ranches and was the first president for the Muenster Kiwanis Chapter, a member of the Muenster Jaycees, the Knights of Columbus and served on the Muenster Public School Board.

He is preceded in death by parents, Adam and Mary Wolf; brothers, Ed Wolf and Lee Wolf; sisters, Mary Arendt and Joann Hermes; and daughter-in-law, Denise Wolf.

He is survived by wife, Alma Wolf, Muenster; daughters, Darlene Miller, Muenster, Margie Klement, Bokchito, OK, Karen Dangelmayr, Muenster and Sharen Bayer, Muenster; sons, Randy Wolf, Grapevine, Tim Wolf, Prosper and Philip Wolf, Leo; 25 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brothers, Walter Wolf , Grapevine and John Wolf, Wimberly; and a brother-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Muenster Volunteer Fire Department or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.