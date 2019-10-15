Elsie Lee (Connor) Vinyard

August 20, 1941 – October 12, 2019

BOWIE – Elsie Lee (Conner) Vinyard, 78, died on Oct. 12, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Tony Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Vinyard was born on Aug. 20, 1941 in Levelland to John and Mildred (Wilson) Conner. She graduated from Levelland High School 1959. She married Bob Vinyard on March 29, 1959 in Levelland. She was a homemaker and raised their three girls. In 1974 she went to work for Mary Kay Cosmetics for 27 years and retired as an assistant scientist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Conner and Mildred Huff.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Vinyard, Bowie; daughters, Tracy Pettyjohn,Fort Worth, Cozette Vinyard, Fort Worth and Chantel Housour, Bowie; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.