Jake Eli Buckner

July 11, 1950 – December 8, 2019

LUBBOCK – Jake Eli Buckner, 69, died on Dec. 8, 2019.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at Cumby Cemetery in Chico.

He was born in Lubbock on July 11, 1950, to Scott and Alma Buckner, and was the baby of 13 children.

Buckner was born with Down’s Syndrome. He lived his entire life in Lubbock.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise Buckner, Toni (Bitty) Chisholm, Marty Reindal and Sandra Gorell; and brothers, Jay Buckner and Buddy Buckner.

He is survived by brothers, Bill, Dean, Sammy and Gary Buckner; sisters, Gaye Hicks and Ann Hodges;as well as numerous nieces and nephews

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.