Jan. 31 is the final day for property owners to pay their 2019 taxes without facing any penalty or interest for delinquent payments.

Customers should strive to pay their taxes by the Friday deadline to avoid the seven percent penalty and interest that begins Feb. 1.

This amount increases each month until July 1 when attorney fees are added on to the bill.

The county tax office collects for the county, along with Forestburg Independent School District, the two county watersheds, plus Nocona city, school and hospital district. Those payments may be made in the county tax office located in the courthouse annex at Montague.

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District collects for the cities of Bowie and Saint Jo, and school districts of Bowie, Gold-Burg, Montague, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo.

Those payments may be made at the office located on State Highway 59 N at the edge of Montague.

Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said they have had a lot of phone calls asking if the Jan. 31 postmark would be honored. She said the customer will need to make sure the post office staff hand cancels the postmark date of Jan. 31 for it to be honored if it arrives after Friday.

“If they can’t pay in full we accept partial payments. They will only pay penalty and interest on the unpaid balance,” explained Haralson.

Taxpayers are urged to make arrangements for partial payments to reduce the penalty and interest on the outstanding amount.

Call the county tax office at 894-3881 or the MCTAD office at 894-2081 with questions.