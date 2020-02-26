Bellevue girls season ends

The Bellevue Lady Eagles season came to and end Friday night against eternal foe Dodd City.

The Lady Hornets won in one-sided fashion 59-23 as the Lady Eagles struggled to score.

The younger Bellevue team had some early turnovers thanks to the stage and stakes never bigger than it was on Friday. Dodd City led 36-9 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles also dealt with foul trouble as one of their starters eventually fouled out in the game.

The Lady Hornets, rated the number two team in the state in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, proved too much for Bellevue.

Coach John McGee liked how his team never backed down despite the game getting away from his team.

The good news the majority of the team is coming back next year after growing together this year. The team will be poised to challenge for the district title again as the district remains the same.