TxDOT preps area highways for winter storms



WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – All nine counties (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young) in the Wichita Falls District spent today preparing for the winter storm predicted to hit Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Wichita District takes care of 6,500 lane miles of roadways in our 9 counties.

TxDOT crews pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine. Some areas utilized two large tanker trucks to spread brine quickly. These tankers also delivered extra brine to maintenance yards. Snowplows and V-Box with spreaders were hooked up and tested on our fleet of 79 snowplows for the district.

In the Wichita Falls area, the main lanes of I-44, US 287, and Kell Fwy (US 82) were pretreated with brine. The bridges and overpasses were treated as well. Other lesser volume highways had bridges and overpasses treated.

In the Gainesville area the main lanes of I-35 were pretreated with brine. The bridges and overpasses were included as usual. Other lesser volume highways had bridges and overpasses treated.

Pretreating the main lanes of our highest volume freeways is done when a storm system is expected to dump large amounts of snow in a relatively short amount of time. TxDOT employs this strategy only on Tier one roadways.

Tuesday, crews will finish up pretreatment of Tier 1 and 2 highways as well as moving to Tier 3 and 4 roadways. More brine will be made to keep storage units full as we put down more.

We will also be sending half of our crew home near lunchtime to rest. This half crew will return at midnight to start a 12-hour shift around the clock at all of our offices.

Tuesday will also be a good day for motorists to plan ahead for their Wednesday travel plans.

Check your oil, antifreeze, and windshield wiper blades. Top off items if needed. Double-check your tire pressure and your spare tire. Fill up your gas tank hours before the storm hits. Pack your snow brush, ice melt, snow shovel, tool kit. Don’t forget warm boots, socks, gloves, and coat. Is your phone charged? Pack your cables.

Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting drivetexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292 Twitter for the Wichita Falls District is also available for breaking conditions. @TxDOTWF