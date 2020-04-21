January 26, 1975 – April 15, 2020

GONZALES – Dawn Marie (Sims) Clarke, 45, Gonzales, TX died on April 15, 2020.

A graveside service under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home, Gonzales will take place privately at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. on April 20 at Buffington Funeral Home.

Clarke was born on Jan. 26, 1975 in Lawton, OK She was the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Thanheiser) Sims. After high school, she attended college before joining the U.S. Army and serving as a signal support specialist for seven years. She then served one year in the Army Reserves and then served four years in the National Guard.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Sims, a grandmother, two aunts and three uncles.

Clarke is survived by two sons, Corey Keith Clarke, and Joshua Lee Clarke, both of Bowie; daughter, Samantha Michelle Clarke, Bowie; mother, Shirley Kuchynka, Gonzales; brother Michael Sims, Gonzales; sister, Skylar Sims, Milwaukee, WI; and many loving friends.

The family requests memorials be sent to: Gonzales Church of Christ, 1323 Seydler St., Gonzales, TX 78629.

