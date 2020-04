The City of Bowie has reopened Lake Amon G. Carter. Mayor Bill Miller announced the opening Thursday morning stating while he hoped families would be able to enjoy the lake, he urges people to continue using all precautions they are using day-to-day with social distancing. This opening does not allow for tournaments or any other mass gatherings at the lake. Selma Park remains closed due to high water from recent rains. Miller said there are no county mandates for closure.