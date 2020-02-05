Bowie mayor resigns; tells TV ‘ongoing tensions’ to blame

Bowie Mayor Bill Miller resigns. (Bowie News file photo)

Just six months after being elected mayor of the City of Bowie, Bill Miller on Thursday resigned effective immediately.

His one-sentence letter was submitted to City Secretary Sandy Page Thursday, and simply stated “Please accept this letter as notice of my letter of resignation as mayor of the City of Bowie, TX effective immediately upon your receipt of this letter. Respectfully, Bill Miller.”

The mayor did not return a call or message for comment from The Bowie News, however, he told an area TV station there had been ongoing tensions with city leaders, prompted him to resign.

The charter states a vacancy on the council, including mayor, shall be filled for the unexpired term within 30 days by a majority vote or the council may call a special election. If the council does not fill the post in 30 days, a special election is required.

Cunningham said the mayor pro tem may be considered to fill out the term, but that person does not automatically get the job and it would require a council vote. Jason Love, local restaurant owner, was elected mayor pro tem by the council serving in the absence of the mayor.

The city will take applications for those interested in serving on the council. Cunningham said the council has set a timeline to name a mayor before the end of May.

