Energy values fall 51% across Montague County

2020 Montague County preliminary property values

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

As energy production values dropped 30-40 percent across Montague County, tax entities are seeing significant reductions in their preliminary property values, which doesn’t bode well for this year’s budgets or tax rates.

This past week property owners began receiving the more than 14,000 real estate and business property preliminary value statements mailed out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District. An additional 75,000 were mailed out by mineral appraisers Pritchard and Abbott to those property owners.

Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the MCTAD said this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions protests can only be done by teleconference or through paper affidavit, which is what Haralson suggests. The last day to protest real estate and business is May 15, and for oil and gas properties May 22 is the last day.

.The appraisal district handles appraisals for all the taxing entities in the county which includes all cities, school districts and watersheds.

As oil and gas prices plummeted to new lows during late 2019, that trend continued to historic levels into spring 2020 when oil hit a negative level at one point. During the third week of April it was $14.99 a barrel.

Property appraisals are based on the values as of Jan. 1, 2020, and do not reflect any activity after that point.

