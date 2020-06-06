Commissioners to meet on Monday morning

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will begin their budget work for the new fiscal year when they meet at 9 a.m. on June 8.

A budget workshop rounds out Monday’s agenda as the court is expected to begin discussing the concerns and needs for the year.

The court also will consider approving a revised county employee handbook and a resolution applying for the Help America Vote Act Cares Act Sub-grant.

Other topics include all precincts going out for sealed bids on base rock one and two and oversize rock; energy capital reimbursement distribution; and the COVID-19 operational update.