Council must fill precinct 1 seat by June 23; applications now being accepted

The Bowie City Council will accept applications until June 12 from persons interested in filling out the unexpired term of precinct one councilor with plans to fill the vacancy on June 22.

During Monday’s council session the resignation of Precinct One Councilor Thomas Kent was accepted. Councilor Tami Buckmaster cast the lone no vote. Per the city charter, the council has 30 days to fill a vacancy or call a special election in November for the mayor’s position or any council position.

Kent resigned on May 15 noting in his resignation his effort to create a double-vacancy for mayor and a councilor forcing a special election. A few weeks earlier, Bill Miller resigned as mayor after less than six months on the job.



City officials obtained legal opinions on the issue and with Kent’s resignation not formally accepted until Monday, the 30-day clock had not started, therefore, there was no double vacancy. Burris was named to fill the unexpired term of mayor on May 18.

During items of community interest, Burris commented about social media posts that said the council broke the law and did not have a quorum at the May 18 meeting.

Kent resigned and Tami Buckmaster did not attend, which left four councilors present.

Burris said people are being told the council broke the law and there was no quorum, but that is wrong. She stated City Attorney Che Rotramble was in attendance that night and stated there was a quorum. Legal opinions from the Texas Municipal League also agreed.

The Bowie City Council approved a lease with Sean Reno for the development of a BMX Race Park on city-owned property next to the Haggar Baseball Complex. The land is the former site of sludge ponds that were closed many years ago. The lease will be year-to-year at $1 per year.

