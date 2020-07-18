County needs to step up U.S. Census response

As July winds down many communities can expect to see census takers visiting homes to be counted in the 2020 census.

Initial invitations to take part were sent out earlier this year as citizens went online to answer 12 brief questions. Some paper invitations also were sent out.

As of July 16 there was a 57 percent response rate in the State of Texas, 50.5 percent in Montague County, 56.7 percent in Bowie and 57.7 percent in Nocona. These numbers appear low when many parts of the state have been in “lock-down” or at least partial shut-down due to COVID-19 restrictions. A quick and easy task when you are at home.

The census is a constitutional mandate to count the citizens every 10 years. It is data that will determine many things in the country from representation in Congress to the amount of federal funding coming to your town for school lunch programs.

