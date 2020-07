People’s Choice Awards were presented in various categories at the Bowie Community Development Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too event last weekend. See all the winners in your weekend Bowie News.

Piston Heads Auto Club winner of the People’s Choice Award went to Ronnie Reynolds, owner of the 1964 convertible Mustang. His unique Reds, Whites, & Brews and Food Trucks Too award, presented by Mayor Gaylynn Burris, was locally 3D printed by artist Jeremy Drattlo. (Photo by Cindy Roller)