Submit your Yard of the Month nominees

It’s time to submit your nominations for the July Bowie News Yard of the Month.

Send in your nomination by July 24. The winner will be named in the July 29 edition of The Bowie News.

Sponsored by your Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News. Repeat nomination are welcome.

Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include name of nominee, address and contact information for the nominee.

Nominations for Yard of the Month will be taken each month through an announced deadline date. Judges will then visit these yards with the winners named in The Bowie News edition closest to the end of the month.

The contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep for your neighborhood, as well as the environment. It is an all out effort to create clean, beautiful neighborhoods for everyone to enjoy.

Criteria considered in the selection will include:

•Ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.

•Landscaping also will be considered, but should also include not only annuals for the season, but permanent landscaping such as shrubs or decorative structures.

The contest will continue through the end of August.