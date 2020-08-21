May 16, 1943 – August 20, 2020

DECATUR – Carolyn Ruth Pittman, 77, Decatur, TX passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

A funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23, in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with the Rev. John Galloway officiating.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Carolyn was born May 16, 1943 in Albuquerque, NM to Floyd and Doris (Albritton) Galloway. She graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1962. Carolyn married Elgin Ray Pittman in 1962. She was a Christian woman who sang and played the piano in church all her life. Carolyn was an anointed piano player.

Carolyn’s life passions were helping people and serving the Lord. She loved children and watched children for underprivileged families. She was a Sunday school and children’s church leader. Carolyn helped her husband feed the homeless in Fort Worth.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Carolyn is survived by her children Sharon Cooke, Bridgeport, Beverly Trice, Baton Rouge, LA, Terrie Pittman, Bridgeport, Elgin Ray Pittman Jr., Northlake and James Edwin Pittman, Decatur; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers Howard Lee Galloway, Bridgeport and John Galloway, Burleson.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

