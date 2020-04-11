Everything is new for Bowie boys

The Bowie Jackrabbits are only a week and half into practices for the upcoming season that has everyone curious.

The team is coming off a disappointing season that featured only four wins and a last place finish in the district standings.

Most of that team is gone with only returning starter, Cade Thompson, slated to return. Other varsity returners expected include Logan Hutson, Tru’Vion Sansom and Travis Terry. Riley Blackburn and Drew Weber also saw some varsity action during district play.

Besides those few, it is expected to be a young team with new faces and a different playing style.

New Coach Andy Atkins is taking over the program and despite his experience at 6A Marcus, this is his first head coaching job.

With no concrete team in place to build off of last year, Atkins knows the beginning of the season will be a crucial time for everyone to get to know each other and find out what kind of team it will be.

“I haven’t seen everyone yet and how its all going to mesh together,” Atkins said. “There are still some pretty big question marks that hopefully we will have answers for here in a couple of weeks.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.