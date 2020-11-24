Jose Soccorro Diaz Resendiz

1944 – November 22, 2020

NOCONA – Jose Socorro Diaz Resendiz, 76, died on Nov. 22, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Iglesia Baptismo Nuevo Vida in Nocona with Pastors David Ogeda and David Castro officiating. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wesley Resendiz, Wesley Resendiz Jr., Peyton Holloway, John Josey, Jason Starkey and Osiel Arencibia. Honorary pallbearers were Polo Hernandez and David Hellinger.

Resendiz was born in 1944 in Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Porforio Resendiz and Quinina Diaz. He worked mostly as a contract laborer. He was a member of the Iglesia Bautista Nueva Vida in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Nicolasa Resendiz, sisters, Maria Resendiz, Benita Resendiz, Benita Diaz and Jauna Diaz and brothers, Tomas Diaz and Maxamillo Resendiz.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Molsbee, Nocona; children, Ana Hernandez, Penelopy Resendiz Navey, Guadalupe Resendiz, Wesley Resendiz all of Nocona; brother, Mauro Resendiz, Austin; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.