Lady Indians win area playoff game 3-1

The Nocona Lady Indians beat Sonora on Tuesday to win their area playoff game.

The Lady Indians beat the Lady Broncos 3-1 in a match they seemed to get a hold of after the first set.

Sonora was able to win the first set competitively 25-22 to take the early lead in the match. Nocona fired back by blitzing the Lady Broncos in the second set, winning it easily 25-10 to tie the match 1-1.

The third set was much like the first, but the Lady Indians were able to get the win in the end 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Riding off of that momentum, Nocona made sure to stomp on Sonora’s hope for a comeback victory, winning the fourth set 25-20 to win the match 3-1.

